Giants seeking wide receiver support, workout out former Chargers playmaker

The New York Giants have been decimated by injuries on the offensive side of the ball this season. They could be bringing in some support soon at wide receiver.

Giants working out former Chargers WR Jaylen Johnson

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the Giants are working out former Chargers wide receiver Jaylen Johnson.

The 6-foot-2 wideout has appeared in just one regular-season game in his career. He played a total of one offensive snap and three special teams snaps in that game for the Chargers last season.

Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

An undrafted free agent last year, Johnson spent the majority of his collegiate career with Georgia from 2018 to 2021 before finishing with East Carolina from 2022 to 2023.

Johnson had three receptions for 53 yards with the Chargers in the 2024 preseason.

Now he could get a second opportunity with the Giants this season.

The Giants are in need of wide receiver support

The Giants have been brought up in trade rumors for a wide receiver this season as the November 4th trade deadline approaches.

Empire Sports Media’s Fireside Giants posted a mock trade graphic recently that highlighted the impact that a potential trade could have:

How many games would this lineup win? #NYGiants pic.twitter.com/R6kA2xxgez — Fireside Giants (@FiresideGiants) October 23, 2025

Despite their clear need to upgrade at the position, the Giants might opt not to trade for a wide receiver in favor of retaining their valuable draft capital to build toward the future.

However, with the season spiraling out of control, and with rookie QB Jaxson Dart flashing promise, adding talent to the offense needs to be a priority.