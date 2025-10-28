Giants have an alarming penalty problem

The New York Giants are among the most penalized teams in the NFL this season. It’s a problem that has gotten out of hand as the 2-6 team continues to beat itself and sink further toward the bottom of the NFC East and of the league.

The Giants are among the most penalized teams in the NFL

The Giants rank in the top 10 in several specific committed penalties and in total penalties committed.

Rank 1st in delay of game penalties (7)

Rank 8th in false starts (13)

Rank 2nd in DPI (9, 200 yards lost ranks 1st)

Rank 5th in total penalties committed (64)

2nd in total penalty yardage (560)

A football team that lacks discipline is a football team that will struggle to win football games.

Under head coach Brian Daboll, the Giants have consistently struggled with penalties over the last three seasons. The team has often been criticized under his leadership for being underprepared and undisciplined.

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Many of the Giants’ losses this season have been close ones. They’ve blown three two-possession leads this season (against the Cowboys, Saints, and Broncos) and one three-possession lead (against the Broncos).

The Giants continuously beat themselves — a damning indicator that the head coach is doing more harm than good.

Daboll’s seat is only continuing to get hotter as the Giants’ losses pile up. Without a quick and convincing turnaround, a house cleaning could be in order by season’s end.