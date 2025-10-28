The Giants are doing a horrible job scheming open their best playmaker

The New York Giants have reached a point in the season where offensive creativity should be about survival. With key players like Cam Skattebo sidelined after a gruesome ankle injury and Malik Nabers lost to a torn ACL, the Giants’ options are painfully thin. Yet somehow, the one weapon they do have — wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson — continues to be underused in ways that are frankly hard to understand.

At just 24 years old, Robinson is in a contract year and quietly putting together the best stretch of his young career. Through the first half of the season, he’s caught 38 passes for 494 yards and two touchdowns, doing so without a single drop on 55 targets. His dependability should make him the focal point of the Giants’ offense, especially considering how often the rest of the unit has sputtered. But week after week, it feels like the game plan forgets he exists.

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

One of the few offensive bright spots

Every time Robinson touches the football, the offense looks different — faster, sharper, more alive. His quickness in space and ability to create yards after the catch make him the type of player who can flip momentum on a single play. The problem isn’t his performance; it’s opportunity. The Giants simply don’t design enough plays to take advantage of his skill set.

Even basic screens or jet sweeps can open up the offense, yet those concepts have been few and far between. For a team desperate to move the chains, it’s baffling that Robinson isn’t seeing at least six or seven touches a game. He’s one of the few players on the roster who can turn a short pass into something meaningful, and that’s exactly what rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart needs as he navigates his first season under center.

The Giants’ offensive approach isn’t helping anyone

Part of the issue lies in play-calling that too often prioritizes forcing the ball elsewhere rather than leaning into what’s actually working. It’s admirable that the coaching staff wants Dart to develop as a passer and spread the ball around, but there’s a fine line between balance and neglect. With injuries stacking up, the Giants need to simplify — and that starts with getting the ball into the hands of their most reliable player.

Robinson’s versatility makes him a perfect fit for short passing schemes that double as an extension of the run game. He’s shifty, decisive, and capable of creating explosive plays without needing deep shots downfield. At this point, that’s exactly what the Giants should be building around.

A wasted opportunity in a lost season

What makes the situation so frustrating is that Robinson has done everything right. He’s healthy, productive, and proving that he can be a dependable playmaker in a system that’s giving him very little help. Yet despite all that, he continues to see inconsistent usage in an offense crying out for someone to step up.

If the Giants want to find any rhythm before the season ends, the solution is staring them in the face. Jaxson Dart should be feeding Robinson every chance he gets — not because he’s the only option left, but because he’s earned that trust. Every yard, every catch, every spark of life this offense has right now runs through No. 17. It’s time the Giants started acting like it.