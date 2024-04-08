Top WR prospect says Giants would need to ‘figure out’ QB situation to get him the ball

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants hold the No. 6 overall pick in this year’s draft and have been frequently linked to many of the draft class’s top wide receiver prospects, such as LSU’s Malik Nabers. However, they’ve also been linked to the top quarterback prospects in the class as they aim to find a solution at that position too while Daniel Jones recovers from a torn ACL.

If the G-Men do decide to take a top playmaker in the first round of this year’s draft rather than a quarterback, they will need to figure out a way to consistently get the ball into the hands of their draft pick.

LSU WR Malik Nabers says the Giants would need to figure out their QB situation if they drafted him

Nabers was asked during the NFL Scouting Combine about the possibility of being drafted by the Giants. He expressed his interest in playing in New York, but made sure to highlight the team’s question mark at the quarterback position:

“Going to New York, it wouldn’t be a bad idea. If they got a caliber of receiver like me, they’re gonna want to give me the ball, so I’m sure they’re gonna want to have a quarterback who can do that,” Nabers told insider Josina Anderson on CBS Sports HQ (h/t uSTADIUM).

Many fans have proposed a related question during the pre-draft process: if the Giants draft a wide receiver, who will be throwing him the ball?

That conundrum has resulted in a divided fanbase with some advocating for the drafting of a top playmaker while others believe a talented wide receiver can’t be maximized without the Giants making a change at quarterback.

What could Nabers bring to the Giants?

Nabers is considered one of the two best wide receiver prospects in this year’s draft class. He hauled in 89 receptions for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns in 13 games for the LSU Tigers last season.

In addition to being a highly productive and technically efficient receiver, Nabers is an elite athlete. He ran a 4.35s 40-yard dash at his pro day and is listed at 6-foot, 200 pounds, possessing the ideal size and athleticism to be aligned anywhere in the formation and make plays at all three levels.

Nabers would step into the Giants’ offense and immediately become their most dangerous playmaking threat. He could be a 1,000 yard receiver as a rookie if the Giants can manage to get him the ball consistently.

Who would throw Nabers the ball in 2024?

The Giants have repeatedly said that they expect Daniel Jones to be healthy and to be their starter for Week 1 of the 2024 regular season. However, they have also been extensively scouting the draft’s top quarterback prospects. If the Giants take a wide receiver like Nabers in the first round, they will either need to trust in Jones to bounce back this season, or they could aim to add a rookie quarterback later in the draft.

One name that’s been circled for the Giants is Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. The lefty threw for 4,903 yards and 36 touchdowns last season and could be a prime target for New York if he is still available in the beginning of the second round. But his rising draft stock makes Penix an unlikely day-two target and would likely need to be pursued in a trade-up into the back end of the first round.

Drew Lock was signed this offseason to be the Giants’ backup quarterback behind Jones. Worst comes to worst, Lock could try his best to get the ball into the hands of whichever new playmaker the Giants add.

The Giants need a playmaker. They haven’t had a 1,000-yard receiver since 2018. But that drought could indicate a lack of quarterback talent just as much as it could indicate a lack of receiving talent. The Giants need to find a way to fix both of these issues and address both of these positions in the upcoming NFL Draft.