Giants: NFL insider suggests Washington quarterback is a ‘top half second round pick’

The New York Giants have been diligent in scouting quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL draft, most recently attending Washington’s Pro Day to get a good long look at Michael Penix Jr.

Penix will be 24 years old during his rookie season, but he is of great size at 6’3″ and 213 pounds. He quelled some of his athletic concerns, running a solid 40-yard dash time at his Pro Day and putting together some impressive metrics. However, injury red flags and inconsistency throughout his game suggest that teams may elect to take a flyer on him in the second round rather than a first-round draft pick on his services.

In fact, NFL analyst Matt Miller stated on KFAN1003 that Penix is likely a “top half second-round pick.”

Could the Giants Make a Play For Penix in the 2nd?

This would suggest that teams see developmental upside with Penix but don’t believe he’s an immediate starter in the NFL, comparable to the top four quarterbacks in the draft class, Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, and J.J. McCarthy.

The public seems to love Penix and his production this past season with Washington, throwing for 4,906 yards, 36 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He enjoyed four games with over 400 passing yards and five games with four or more touchdowns thrown.

“Penix is the guy with the biggest variation between the public and teams. I haven’t talked to one team that says, ‘hey we got to get him in the first round.’”

Despite the fact that the Giants have scouted Penix extensively and recently had dinner with him to gauge his character, they’ve done this with every quarterback prospect in the draft class, and due diligence is an essential part of the process.

If the Giants feel as though they can get great value in the second round with Penix, it is possible they decide to take a receiver in the first and don’t risk spending future draft capital to move up several spots. This off-season could define Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll’s future and legacy with the team, so these decisions are more important that we can even comprehend.