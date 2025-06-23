Top NFL insider predicts Giants’ rookie quarterback will see ‘a lot’ of playing time this year

The New York Giants overhauled their quarterback position this offseason, adding veteran stability through free agency while also securing a bright future with a rookie first-round draft pick.

That veteran is future Hall of Famer Russell Wilson, and that bright rookie is Ole Miss product Jaxson Dart.

Wilson is the clear-cut starting quarterback on the Giants’ roster at this point. Many expect Dart to sit, grow, and develop behind the veteran for the majority of this season.

However, one of the league’s top insiders thinks Dart could take the field sooner, rather than later.

Daniel Jeremiah thinks Jaxson Dart will play sooner rather than later

During a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, top NFL insider Daniel Jeremiah explained why he thinks Dart will see plenty of playing time as a rookie.

“I think he has a chance to play pretty darn early this year,” Jeremiah told Eisen. “You just kind of listen to the words of Brian Daboll, and you get the sense that this was his guy. He’s invested in him, and he seems to really like him. He had Josh Allen, and once they got him in there, they were able to learn through some of the mistakes and get to a really good place.

“It sounds a little different the way he’s talking about [Dart]. To me, that makes it sound like something that this isn’t a red shirt year for him, as they hand the ball to Russell Wilson for a full season. I think we’re going to see a lot of Jaxson Dart this year.”

Daboll has certainly demonstrated a commitment to Dart’s development. The Giants’ head coach offered high praise for his new rookie at mandatory minicamp, saying Dart has been “excellent” this spring and has “progressed.”

Dart is an exciting young talent who perfectly fits the mold of a Daboll quarterback. Daboll has earned his reputation as one of the best quarterback developers in the league. Fans will be eager to see the rookie take the field, but the Giants seem to want to be patient and not rush Dart’s development.

How soon could Dart take over for the Giants?

Despite New York’s patient approach, Jeremiah thinks the rookie could be in the starting lineup as early as Week 7.

“Look at that Week 6 to Week 7 10-day gap there after the Thursday night game against Philly,” Jeremiah pointed out. “At Denver in Week 7, that’s my early prediction.”

Inserting a rookie quarterback into the lineup in the middle of the week is no easy task. Having an extended period of time, like the break after a Thursday night matchup or during a bye week, makes the transition much smoother.

In reality, if the Giants are winning games with Wilson as their quarterback this season, then they likely won’t turn to Dart until much later in the year, if they do at all. There is a scenario that sees Wilson lead the Giants to the playoffs, pushing Dart’s debut off until the 2026 season.