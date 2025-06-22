Giants’ new quarterback says Malik Nabers lured him in free agency: ‘I came here because of him’

There is plenty of optimism surrounding the New York Giants entering the 2025 season after the team overhauled its quarterback room this offseason.

The addition of future Hall of Famer Russell Wilson has recontextualized the expectations for the Giants this season.

Wilson spoke during a panel on Friday at Fanatics Fest and shared how eager he is to share the field with Giants superstar WR Malik Nabers.

Russell Wilson says he signed with the Giants for Malik Nabers

Nabers is making the Giants quite an attractive destination. Wilson spoke about how excited he is to play with the rising star during Fanatics Fest.

“I came here because of him,” Wilson said. “I really wanted to play with someone who is special like him.”

Nabers certainly is special. As a rookie in 2024, he racked up 109 receptions for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns. He shattered records and established himself as one of the top wide receivers in the NFL.

Nabers and Wilson could form a special connection

With such a bright young superstar on offense, the Giants are becoming an attractive destination. Wilson had other suitors in free agency, but ultimately prioritized New York — thanks to Nabers.

Wilson might not be playing at an All-Pro level anymore, but he is still a quality starting quarterback. In particular, Wilson is still arguably the best deep passer in the NFL.

Last season, he was the highest-graded passer on 20+ yard throws in 2024 with a 97.3 Deep Passing Grade, per Pro Football Focus. Wilson completed 27 of 50 deep attempts (54.0%) for 851 yards and eight touchdowns with two interceptions in 11 starts.