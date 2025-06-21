Malik Nabers wants Giants fans to be more like Knicks fans in 2025

New York Giants fans didn’t have much to cheer for this season. However, rookie star wide receiver Malik Nabers gave them reasons for excitement.

Nabers quickly established himself as one of the league’s best young playmakers. But now he wants to establish the Giants as one of the league’s best teams. And he wants the city and the fanbase rallying behind him.

Malik Nabers wants Giants fans to celebrate like Knicks fans

During an appearance on a panel at Fanatics Fest on Friday, Nabers called Giants fans to action. In wake of the New York Knicks’ deep 2024 playoff run, Nabers wants to see fans of Big Blue field the same energy.

“You see all the videos of them going crazy after the Knicks games. I need that going for the Giants this year,” Nabers said to the crowd, garnering cheers.

In order for Nabers to get those kinds of reactions out of Giants fans, he and his team will need to earn some big wins. A few wins amidst a 3-14 season don’t exactly generate the same level of excitement. However, if the Giants can be competitive this year, the fans will make it worthwhile.

The Giants have a lot to prove in 2025

The Knicks made a deep postseason run this year, clinching a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals. While they ultimately lost in six games to the Inidana Pacers, the season was a success.

Following each playoff win, the celebrations from Knicks fans in New York City were electric. Giants fans — in New York and New Jersey — are waiting for the opportunity to celebrate.

There are reasons for Giants fans to be optimistic entering the 2025 NFL season. With Russell Wilson as his new quarterback, Nabers will aim to deliver some big-time moments and some big-time wins, leading to some celebrations in the Big Apple.