Top Miami quarterback prospect makes his pitch to the Giants to draft him

Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

The New York Giants could very well have their pick of the litter at the top of the 2025 NFL Draft. Currently holding a 2-11 record, the Giants are very much in contention to hold the No. 1 pick in April’s draft. The Giants will be in the market for a new franchise quarterback and could target one of the draft class’s top prospects at the position.

Cam Ward could be the top quarterback taken in the 2025 NFL Draft

A popular name connected to the Giants has been Miami star quarterback prospect Cam Ward. The Heisman finalist is a projected top-10 pick in this year’s draft and could wind up being the top quarterback off the board. He recently gave his pitch to the Giants as to why they should draft him in April.

Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Ward pitched himself to the Giants at the Heisman Trophy presentation

The Heisman Trophy was presented on Saturday night in New York City with Ward being one of four finalists for the award. While at the presentation event, Ward spoke with the media, and gave his sales early pitch to Giants general manager Joe Schoen:

“If Joe [Schoen] wanna come get me, he knows what’s best,” Ward said to the media (h/t Zach Gelb on X). “The tape says it all. You’re gonna get a competitor out of me, the city of New York. I won’t be in the city, probably ever. I’ll stay in New Jersey for all day, every day. It’s too much out here. I’ll just be vibing and try to make some football plays for the Giants.”

While Ward doesn’t sound too keen on the New York City lifestyle, he does sound rather eager to be a member of the New York Giants. With MetLife Stadium being in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Ward shouldn’t have to worry too much about the craziness of Manhattan. However, he would have to deal with the craziness of the New York media, pressure, and bright lights.

Ward could be the Giants’ next franchise quarterback

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

If it’s just pressure for Ward to deal with, well, he seems pretty good at dealing with that too; both on the field and off the field. Ward isn’t much of a social media influencer. He told the media he prefers to stay off his phone and focus on football, a trait that will likely be attractive to Schoen and company.

“I don’t really believe in pressure,” Ward said per Zach Braziller of The New York Post. “I play football. Stay off the phone, that’s all I can say. Enjoy your life, make plays, everything will take care of itself… I like a team that’s going to pick me, I like a team that wants a winner. You want to win, you know who you’re going to get.”

Winning is the way for Ward. He led Miami to a 10-2 record this season behind a historic campaign that saw him throw for 4,123 yards and a nation-leading 36 touchdown passes to only seven interceptions. Ward’s monumental campaign saw his draft stock rise, making him a projected top pick in the upcoming draft.

The Giants will need to solve the quarterback position first and foremost this offseason. Ward will be among the top prospects for them to consider with their first-round draft pick. By April’s end, Ward could be the Giants’ next franchise signal-caller.