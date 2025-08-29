Tommy DeVito knew his time with Giants was coming to a close

Former New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito not only sensed but also welcomed departing from the franchise for the New England Patriots this summer.

Tommy DeVito weighs in on his Giants exit

Per the New York Post, DeVito had this to say about being thrilled to join the New England Patriots:

“It was something I had a feeling was going to happen, something I was hoping was going to happen, especially with where they were ranked in the claims order,” DeVito said.

Giants: DeVito showing he still belongs in NFL with Pats

DeVito fell victim to an upgraded quarterback room in New York. No matter, his final preseason showing with the Giants — where he threw for 198 passing yards along with three passing touchdowns — proved that he can still provide a spark on the field.

Ultimately, though, New York is in good hands with Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and coveted rookie Jaxson Dart. Behind Wilson, Winston’s superior arm talent, coupled with Dart’s promise, made the hierarchical QB decision in New York one that didn’t fall in DeVito’s favor.

However, the Patriots have a great QB3 in the New Jersey native who can do for them what he did for his former team over the course of his two-year tenure at MetLife Stadium.