Giants’ new $54 million cornerback could be their X-Factor in 2025

The New York Giants invested nearly $100 million into their secondary this offseason in an effort to rebuild a defensive backfield that struggled immensely last season.

Struggles in the secondary left the Giants vulnerable to top quarterbacks and playmakers all season long. But in 2025, the Giants’ new primary cornerback should aid in their efforts to slow down the league’s best wide receivers.

Giants’ new CB1 Paulson Adebo could be their X-Factor in 2025

ESPN’s Ben Solak recently listed one X-Factor for each of the NFL’s 32 franchises and circled new-coming cornerback Paulson Adebo for the Giants.

“They need Adebo, whom they paid in free agency despite a major leg injury, to step up as a CB1,” Solak wrote. “They can hide Banks from the toughest matchups and get safety help his way; they can get Phillips up onto the line of scrimmage, pressing across the board and buying time for that pass rush to arrive.

“The past 1½ seasons of Adebo were CB1-caliber — seven picks and 28 passes defensed for only two touchdowns surrendered — but he must be healthy.”

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Adebo missed 10 games due to a broken femur that he suffered last season. However, he has since made a full recovery, and is primed to step into the CB1 role for the Giants this season.

Adebo will be a critical player in a loaded NFC East

In an NFC East loaded with wide receiver talent, having a bona fide No. 1 cornerback is crucial. Against the Commanders, Adebo will need to match up with Pro Bowler Terry McLaurin. Against the Cowboys, he’ll have to handle All-Pro CeeDee Lamb. Then he needs to worry about another All-Pro in A.J. Brown against the Eagles.

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants’ new-and-improved pass rush should help out Adebo and company. However, Adebo staying healthy and making plays in coverage will still be crucial for this defense.

His ball skills are among the best in the league, evidenced by his 43 career pass breakups and 10 career interceptions. Big Blue struggled to force turnovers last season, but they hope Adebo can help make more plays in coverage and intercept opposing quarterbacks.