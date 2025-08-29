Giants budding superstar taking on leadership role in year 2

New York Giants standout wide receiver Malik Nabers is ready to be more of a leader in 2025.

With 10 days remaining until the start of the new NFL season, Nabers stated how he intends to prod himself to make more of an impact with his teammates (per Big Blue View’s Sam Kirk):

“It’s not natural, personally, but sometimes you have to step out of your comfort zone,” Nabers said of being a vocal leader. “If we want everything to go right this season, your best players have to do those things.”

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Nabers’ outspoken rookie season forecasts leadership capabilities

Though Nabers attests to struggling with vocal leadership, he was not shy to sound off to the media when things went awry with the Giants last year.

The LSU product boldly called out Giants head coach Brian Daboll after he was not targeted until the second half of their blowout 30-7 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12 of last season. That highlights the strong overtones that many of his comments to the media have.

On the field, his play does the talking, exemplified by his 1,204 receiving yards as a rookie. Now, his teammates are seeing what he’s capable of from a leadership standpoint ahead of Week 1, as fellow Giants pass-catcher Darius Slayton attested to (per New York Giants on SI’s Patricia Traina):

“I think he’s grown a lot in his routine, his habits, and trying to lead when he can. He’s grown a lot in those areas, which are some of the most important ones,” Slayton raved.

Thus, New York figures to have another talent alongside Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson who can steer the Giants toward more wins next season with a culture they can build upon.