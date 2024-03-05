Three free agent RBs the Giants could target to replace Saquon Barkley

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants will not be franchise-tagging running back Saquon Barkley this offseason and are in danger of losing him to free agency. Barkley is aiming to cash in with a new contract that New York is unlikely to hand over. Instead, they could target a few free-agent running backs as potential replacements for Barkley.

The Giants could steal another talented rusher from within the NFC East

D’Andre Swift will be a free agent this offseason after spending the 2023 campaign as the Philadelphia Eagles’ lead back. The Eagles traded for Swift from the Detroit Lions last offseason with one year left on his deal. He responded by turning in the best season of his career, rushing for 1,049 yards and five touchdowns on a career-high 229 carries en route to his first Pro Bowl Games selection.

Swift had never been given the opportunity to lead a backfield until last season. His previous career high in carries was only 151 back in 2021. In 2023, Swift proved to be capable of serving as a team’s primary rusher and could be in line for an even bigger breakout with a change of scenery.

Pro Football Focus recently listed Big Blue as one of the 25-year-old Swift’s top landing spots in free agency:

“If the Giants elect to move on from Saquon Barkley, they could pivot to another former top draft pick who played in their division the past year,” PFF’s Brad Spielberger wrote. “Swift showed growth in 2023, hitting the designed hole and not trying to bounce outside too often — an area Barkley has similarly improved in over the years — and offers pass-catching ability, as well.”

Reuniting Brian Daboll with one of his previous running backs

Houston Texans RB Devin Singletary started his career playing under the tutelage of Giants head coach Brian Daboll. Singletary began his career after being drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Daboll was the offensive coordinator for the Bills at the time and he coached Singletary through 2021 before taking the Giants’ head coaching job.

Singletary spent this past season with the Texans on a one-year deal and totaled a career-high 898 rushing yards with four touchdowns in 17 games. At 27 years old, Singletary still has enough in the tank to lead a backfield.

Singletary averaged 777.3 yards per season under Daboll from 2019 to 2021. During those three seasons, he recorded 14 total touchdowns from scrimmage and averaged 51.8 rushing yards per game. With Singletary now developing into a more pronounced rusher, he could reunite with Daboll and take over as the Giants’ lead rusher in 2024.

Targeting a breakout rusher from the 2023 season

Indianapolis Colts RB Zack Moss was a breakout rusher this past season. With Jonathan Taylor not playing due to contractual issues, Moss took over as the Colts’ lead back for the first half of the season. As the starter from Week 2 through Week 6, Moss averaged 93.2 rushing yards and 22 receiving yards per game.

Moss finished the season with 794 rushing yards on 183 carries in 14 games (eight starts). He also added 27 receptions, 192 receiving yards, and two touchdowns out of the backfield. The starting role was handed back to Jonathan Taylor for the second half of the year, but Moss proved to be a capable rusher during his time as Indy’s starter.

Daboll also has a connection to Moss as the 26-year-old running back spent the first two and a half seasons of his career with the Buffalo Bills. Moss was coached by Daboll during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Perhaps the Giants could reunite the two this offseason.