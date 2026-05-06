The hole left in the middle of the Giants’ defense following the blockbuster trade of Dexter Lawrence has officially been filled by a 335-pound anchor. Yesterday, the Giants finalized a move that addresses the roster’s most glaring defensive liability, signing veteran nose tackle D.J. Reader to a two-year, $12.5 million contract (escalating to $15.5M with incentives).

For a Giants defense that surrendered a horrific 5.3 yards per carry last season, Reader’s arrival represents more than just a depth signing — the Giants have finally found the man capable of doing the dirty work that allows John Harbaugh’s defensive stars to shine.

D.J. Reader Can Anchor the Giants’ Run Defense

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D.J. Reader arrives in East Rutherford specifically to solve the “double-team dilemma” that plagued the Giants in 2025. After Lawrence’s departure, the interior rotation lacked a true 0-technique who could command two blockers and keep linebackers clean. According to ESPN, Reader led the NFL last year with a 71.7% double-team rate.

Standing 6’3” and weighing 335 pounds, Reader was born for this role. In his final season with the Lions, Reader logged 583 snaps and finished with a 68.9 PFF overall grade. His ability to clog the A-gaps is his calling card; despite recording zero sacks last year, he finished with a 72.6 PFF pass-rush grade (21st among all interior defenders), proving that he still possesses the functional power to collapse the pocket even when he isn’t the one finishing the play.

Restoring the Wall for Edmunds and Reese

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The real winner of the Reader signing is the Giants’ revamped linebacker corps. Last season, the Giants’ second-level defenders were frequently caught in the wash of unblocked guards because the defensive line couldn’t hold the point of attack. Reader changes that overnight. By soaking up double teams, Reader ensures that first-round pick Arvell Reese and Edmunds can fly to the ball unencumbered, effectively fixing the run defense through schematic balance.

A Veteran Presence for the Harbaugh Era

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Beyond the physical tools, Reader brings a pedigree that fits John Harbaugh’s vision perfectly. A 10-year veteran with 128 career starts, Reader has played in high-stakes environments in Houston, Cincinnati, and Detroit, making him the ideal mentor for young interior assets like Darius Alexander.

While the Giants overhauled their roster with youth during the draft, Joe Schoen understood that you cannot replace a Dexter Lawrence with rookies alone. By pairing Reader with other veteran additions like Shelby Harris and Leki Fotu, the Giants have built a rotation that is deep, physical, and finally capable of stopping the bleed in the trenches.