The New York Giants’ offensive line is undergoing a transformation that prioritizes raw, unadulterated power, and the selection of Miami standout Francis Mauigoa at No. 10 overall is the crown jewel of that movement. While Mauigoa spent his collegiate career as a right tackle, Joe Schoen has made it clear that the rookie is moving inside to right guard—a transition that carries significant weight given the man behind the scouting report.

Giants Legend Chris Snee Helped Scout Francis Mauigoa

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Giants legend and two-time Super Bowl champion Chris Snee is now a senior scout on Schoen’s staff, and it appears the four-time Pro Bowler’s fingerprints are all over this pick.

“That’s the advantage of having Chris Snee on our staff,” general manager Joe Schoen told John Schmeelk on the “Giants Huddle” podcast. “You can talk to a guy that’s done it at a really high level.”

Snee, who started 152 games in his Giants career, viewed Mauigoa’s 6’5″, 330-pound frame and explosive phone booth strength as the perfect ingredients for a guard. For a team that struggled with interior pressure throughout 2025, Mauigoa’s ability to kick inside will be critical.

Mauigoa’s Statistical Profile

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Mauigoa doesn’t just look the part; his 2025 tape at Miami provides a statistical bedrock for this transition. As a sophomore, Mauigoa earned a stellar 83.6 PFF overall grade, including an elite 79.4 run-blocking grade that suggests he will be a people-mover for the Giants’ ground game.

He allowed just two sacks and 15 total pressures, proving he has the quickness to deal with interior defenders. By moving him to guard, the Giants are betting that his heavy hands will translate into a brick wall in front of Jaxson Dart. They are also hoping it will mitigate any lack of length that got him into occasional trouble at tackle.

Metric 2025 Statistics (Miami) PFF Run-Block Grade 79.4 Total Pressures Allowed 10 Sacks Allowed 2 Snaps Played 826 Weight 329 lbs PFF Overall Grade 83.6

Completing the Giants’ O-Line

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The addition of Mauigoa at right guard is the final piece of a revamped offensive line designed to maximize the rookie window of Jaxson Dart. With Andrew Thomas at left tackle and Mauigoa anchoring the right side of the line with the returning RT Jermaine Eluemunor, the Giants have finally established a physical identity that reflects John Harbaugh’s philosophy. If Mauigoa can replicate Snee’s nastiness between the whistles, the Giants’ offensive line might have a dominant enforcer at right guard.