The New York Giants have had a strong offseason, locking down tight end Isaiah Likely and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds while retaining right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor on a three-year, $39 million deal with $26 million guaranteed. But one position remains a glaring weakness: right guard.

Reports indicate the Giants have decided not to spend on the mid-tier guard market, and they’re not alone. Instead, they’re waiting for a price tag that feels more comfortable. The question is whether that patience pays off or leaves them scrambling.

Three realistic options exist: retain Greg Van Roten, sign Wyatt Teller, or pivot to Kevin Zeitler. All three can start immediately, but each comes with different strengths, weaknesses, and price points.

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The Teller Fit That Got Away

The Giants had legitimate interest in Wyatt Teller, the four-time Pro Bowl guard who spent six seasons in Cleveland before the Browns declined to bring him back. Teller fits exactly what the Giants want to do. He’s not known for pass-blocking dominance, but rather for run-blocking efficiency. Under the influence of Matt Nagy and Greg Roman, the Giants plan to be run-heavy and lean on play action.

Teller would have been an ideal scheme fit. The Giants ranked 20th in run blocking last season according to Pro Football Focus. Adding a guard who made his name moving defenders would have addressed that directly. The problem? Teller was asking for too much.

Cleveland replaced Teller with Zion Johnson on a three-year, $49.5 million deal. If Teller sought similar money, it’s easy to understand why the Giants balked. That’s a significant investment for a 31-year-old who has dealt with injuries over the past two seasons.

Van Roten: The Safe, Unsexy Option

Greg Van Roten is 36 years old and the epitome of a known commodity. He played every offensive snap for the Giants in 2024, lining up for 1,126 plays without missing a beat. Van Roten gives the Giants consistency and familiarity.

The Giants ranked 10th in pass protection last season, and Van Roten deserves credit. He’s an excellent pass protector thanks to technique and experience. His footwork is clean, his hand placement is sound, and he understands angles. Those traits allow a 36-year-old to start every game.

The problem is what Van Roten doesn’t do. He lacks power in the run game. He doesn’t move defenders off the line the way Teller does, and there are footwork issues when dealing with defensive line games. The Giants can live with Van Roten’s limitations in a pass-heavy offense, but in Greg Roman’s system, those deficiencies become glaring.

Still, bringing Van Roten back on another low-cost deal makes sense. He has familiarity with center John Michael Schmitz and Eluemunor. The Giants brought him back in 2025 on one year, $3.25 million. Expect something similar if they re-sign him.

Zeitler: The Middle-Ground Veteran

Kevin Zeitler represents the middle ground between Teller’s run-blocking prowess and Van Roten’s pass-protection reliability. The 35-year-old has been the epitome of solid for years. He signed a one-year, $9 million deal with Tennessee last offseason and justified every penny. Zeitler earned a 74.5 PFF grade in 2025, ranking 11th among guards. His 98.2 pass-blocking efficiency score tied for fourth-best among qualified guards.

Zeitler has bounced from Baltimore to Detroit to Tennessee over the past three years, but he continues to perform admirably. He’s not flashy, but he’s reliable. He’s not dominant, but he’s consistent.

The challenge with Zeitler is that he probably wants a decent contract based on his value. He’s coming off a strong season and has shown minimal signs of decline. Somewhere in the $8-10 million per year range feels appropriate, which is more than the Giants want to spend but less than what Teller was asking.

Zeitler offers the Giants a chance to upgrade over Van Roten without breaking the bank. He’s better in the run game than Van Roten and more affordable than Teller. The question is whether Zeitler wants to sign with a rebuilding team or chase a ring with a contender.

The Waiting Game

The Giants’ decision to remain patient makes sense in theory. The guard market hasn’t developed as expected, and teams are hesitant to commit significant money to mid-tier options. If the Giants wait, prices will come down.

The risk is that while they wait, other teams swoop in, leaving the Giants with Van Roten as their only option by default. That’s not a disaster, but it’s not ideal for a team wanting to establish the run under Roman.

With Eluemunor locked in, the Giants should have solid pass protection once again in 2026. But depending on who they sign at right guard, their run blocking will either go up or down. Van Roten keeps them where they are. Zeitler improves them in multiple areas. Teller is the run-blocking preference.

The Giants know what they want. Now they’re gambling that the market comes to them.