The Giants would be foolish to trade quarterback on $8 million deal

The New York Giants went into this off-season determined not to repeat old mistakes, stacking their quarterback room like never before.

They brought in Russell Wilson to be the main attraction, then added Jameis Winston as insurance and drafted Jaxson Dart for the future.

It’s a complete overhaul from the Daniel Jones era, where everything hinged on one fragile option.

This trio gives the Giants stability, upside, and veteran insurance if things spiral, something fans have desperately wanted.

Trading Jameis Winston would be a step backward

Rumors popped up almost instantly about the Giants potentially flipping Winston in a trade to recoup picks or future flexibility.

On the surface, it sounds logical—he’s a veteran on a two-year deal who could still draw interest.

But that overlooks the actual value Winston brings to this roster, especially given the reasonable financial terms of his contract.

He signed for just two years, $8 million total, with only $5.25 million guaranteed and modest incentives.

It would be like selling your umbrella in the middle of storm season because it might be worth a few bucks.

Winston’s contract makes him a perfect backup in New York

Winston’s deal could max out at $16 million if he hits unlikely playing-time triggers.

Otherwise, the Giants have him locked in affordably through 2026 with only a $5 million cap hit next season.

In today’s NFL, paying a backup quarterback that little for what he offers is almost unheard of.

His presence means the Giants aren’t one awkward Wilson sack away from watching their season go up in flames.

Winston has seen everything in this league—good, bad, and downright chaotic.

That’s gold when mentoring a raw talent like Jaxson Dart or keeping the team afloat during a tough stretch.

Winston’s leadership and energy are underrated assets

Jameis Winston isn’t just valuable for his arm or experience—he brings an infectious energy that teammates feed off.

He’s the type of veteran who stays locked in whether he’s starting or holding a clipboard, cheering as loudly as anyone.

That matters for a young locker room learning to follow Russell Wilson’s lead, while also preparing Dart to eventually take over.

Even if Winston never plays meaningful snaps, he offers real insurance, and that’s something the Giants can’t afford to trade away for pennies.

Why keeping Winston is the smart long-term play

Let’s be honest—the Giants’ 2025 season could break in many different directions.

If they contend, Wilson leads the way with Winston behind him. If the wheels fall off, they can transition to Dart with Winston’s support.

Either scenario requires a steady backup who knows how to steer the ship if called on unexpectedly.

Moving him for a late-round pick would undermine all the smart planning they did this off-season.