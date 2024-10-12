The Giants signed an elite player to a bargain deal in hindsight

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

When the New York Giants extended superstar defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence to a four-year, $87.5 million deal, it was widely considered a fair contract. Averaging $21.875 million per season, the deal seemed reasonable at the time, but now, it looks like one of the best contracts in the NFL.

A Team-Friendly Contract

In 2023, Lawrence carries only a $14.57 million salary hit, which will increase to $24.1 million in 2025, $27.1 million in 2026, and $26.6 million in 2027, when he’ll be 30 years old. To put this in perspective, Lawrence’s per-season salary is about $6 million less than edge rusher Brian Burns, even though Lawrence has outperformed many of his peers in several key areas.

This isn’t to downplay Burns’ impact—he’s been excellent and a crucial part of the Giants’ edge rush. But Lawrence’s dominance on the defensive line has put him in a class of his own.

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The Giants are Getting Elite Production

So far this season, Lawrence has amassed 23 pressures, seven sacks, and seven tackles. He’s on pace for 78 pressures and nearly 24 sacks, a production level that would position him as the best defensive player in the league.

The $60 million in guaranteed money the Giants gave Lawrence now looks like a bargain. Not only is he making less than many of the league’s top pass rushers, but he’s also putting up better numbers than most of them. Remarkably, Lawrence currently ranks second in the NFL in sacks. Considering that he lines up over opposing centers rather than coming off the edge, where it’s easier to get to the quarterback, his production is even more impressive.

Drawing Double Teams and Creating Opportunities

Lawrence’s dominance is even more striking when you consider that he’s drawing double teams on 65.3% of his snaps, the third-highest rate among defensive linemen with a minimum of 50 run-defense snaps. Pro Football Focus ranks Lawrence as the third-best defensive lineman in total pressures, but his impact goes beyond pass rushing—his run defense is equally elite.

“I embrace it, and I tell them to double-team me honestly,” Lawrence said, laughing. “It’s my world and I’m just going through it, and each week I’m getting better at going through it.”

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Much like how teams tried to contain Aaron Donald in his prime, opposing offenses are struggling to neutralize Lawrence, and their efforts are proving futile. His ability to command so much attention opens up opportunities for his teammates, which explains why players like Brian Burns have been so effective this season. Even Kayvon Thibodeaux was finding a rhythm before his recent wrist surgery, which will sideline him for 4–6 weeks.

Hall of Fame Potential

Despite already establishing himself as one of the NFL’s top defensive players, Lawrence believes he still has untapped potential. His mindset shows that he’s hungry to improve and capitalize on missed opportunities, which should be a scary thought for opposing offenses.

“I don’t think I’ve scratched where I can be,” Lawrence said. “I left some plays out there Sunday that I want back. Each week, I’ve just got to keep proving myself right and go to get it.”

Looking Ahead

As Lawrence continues to elevate his game, he is well on his way to a Hall of Fame-caliber career. His blend of size, strength, and football intelligence makes him a unique and irreplaceable force on the Giants’ defense. If he continues on his current trajectory, his contract could go down as one of the best deals not just for the Giants but across the NFL.