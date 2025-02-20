The Giants should drop a bag on 49ers star cornerback

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are staring at a glaring issue in their secondary, and it’s one they can’t afford to ignore any longer. While they invested a first-round pick in Deonte Banks two years ago, his development hasn’t exactly gone as planned.

Banks’ Sophomore Slump

Banks had a rocky second season, allowing 689 yards in coverage with six touchdowns surrendered. He did manage eight pass breakups, but his confidence wavered, and when a cornerback loses confidence, it usually snowballs into even bigger issues.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Giants recognized the struggles in their defensive backfield and fired longtime secondary coach Jerome Henderson this offseason. The unit was among the league’s worst, and without reinforcements, it’s hard to imagine a dramatic turnaround.

Charvarius Ward Could Be the Answer

One potential solution? Charvarius Ward. The 49ers’ cornerback is hitting free agency, and while he’s coming off a down year, he has the kind of experience and upside the Giants desperately need.

Ward allowed 412 yards and five touchdowns over 694 snaps in 2024, with a career-high 60.8% reception rate against him. That’s not ideal, but his 2023 season was a different story. He racked up 17 pass breakups and five interceptions, showing that when he’s at his best, he’s a true CB1.

Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

A Bargain the Giants Shouldn’t Pass Up

Ward’s struggles last season could actually work in the Giants’ favor. Instead of commanding an elite-level contract, his projected market value sits at three years, $43.5 million—an average of $14.5 million per season.

That’s a steal for a player who has already proven he can play at a high level. Pairing him with Banks would give the Giants a legitimate veteran presence in the secondary, something they’ve sorely lacked.

Time to Invest in the Secondary

If the Giants want to avoid another season of getting torched through the air, they need to spend some money in free agency. Ward has played in multiple Super Bowls, is a strong run defender on the outside, and still has the potential to be a high-impact corner.

It’s a risk, but one that makes too much sense for the Giants to pass up.