The Giants officially have a new starting running back

The New York Giants walked away from Sunday night’s 22–9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with more questions than answers, but one silver lining emerged. Rookie running back Cam Skattebo didn’t just flash potential—he most certainly cemented himself as the team’s new starter.

Tyrone Tracy’s injury opens the door

The shift came after Tyrone Tracy left the game in the first half with a right arm injury that appeared serious. Early reports suggest a potential shoulder dislocation, which could sideline him for a significant stretch. Tracy’s absence leaves a void in the backfield, but the Giants may not need to look far for a replacement.

Skattebo, a fourth-round pick, stepped in seamlessly. He carried the ball 10 times for 60 yards, averaging a strong 6.0 yards per attempt. For a rookie facing one of the league’s toughest run defenses, that efficiency was no small feat.

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A dual-threat performance

Where Skattebo truly stood out was as a receiver. He led the Giants in that category, catching six passes on eight targets for 61 yards. His ability to contribute as both a runner and pass-catcher gave the offense rare versatility on a night when little else went right.

The highlight came on a 13-yard touchdown run, one of the few bright moments in an otherwise stagnant performance. While the Giants’ offense sputtered, Skattebo’s burst and balance provided the only consistent spark.

Outperforming the veteran quarterback

It says everything about the Giants’ offensive struggles that Skattebo averaged more yards per carry than Russell Wilson did per completion. Wilson finished 18-of-32 for just 160 yards, a meager 5.0 yards per completion.

That contrast underscored just how important Skattebo’s emergence could be. In a game where the passing attack looked lifeless, the rookie back found ways to create chunk plays and move the chains.

Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images

What his breakout means moving forward

The Giants drafted Skattebo to bring physicality and energy to the backfield, and he delivered both against Kansas City. His downhill style and ability to absorb contact kept drives alive, while his receiving skills made him a reliable safety valve in the flat.

It’s too early to project stardom, but Sunday’s performance showed why coaches have been high on his potential. If Tracy is out long-term, Skattebo should see a heavy workload—and based on what he displayed, he’s earned it.

A lone bright spot in a dim night

The Giants’ offensive line remains inconsistent, Wilson looks uncomfortable under pressure, and the receiving corps hasn’t provided enough separation. Yet in the middle of those problems, Skattebo delivered one of the team’s best individual efforts of the young season.

For a franchise desperately seeking offensive stability, Skattebo’s breakout may be more than just a silver lining. It could be the first step toward reshaping the backfield for the long haul.