The Giants’ offensive just changed drastically with one upgrade

The New York Giants knew they needed a change at quarterback — and Russell Wilson has wasted no time proving why.

Every week, it’s becoming more obvious just how much his presence is elevating the mood inside the locker room.

Wide receivers are smiling more, speaking freely, and taking real ownership of their routes in a more vertical offense.

It’s the kind of energy shift you only get when players feel like they finally have a chance to thrive.

Daniel Jones just didn’t give them that spark

There was a time when Giants players defended Daniel Jones publicly, but that loyalty masked mounting internal frustration.

Jones completed just 63.3% of his passes last season for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

He struggled to push the ball downfield, showing little rhythm or anticipation when taking deep shots.

In fact, he completed just eight passes beyond 20 yards, with a 25.8% completion rate in that range.

It was a stagnant passing game that lacked juice, creativity, and above all, belief from the players around him.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Russell Wilson’s deep ball changes everything

Enter Russell Wilson — the veteran signal-caller known for one thing better than anyone else: the moonball.

Last season, Wilson completed 27 passes over 20 yards with a 54% success rate, totaling 851 yards and seven touchdowns.

That’s the kind of vertical presence the Giants have sorely missed and desperately needed to maximize their playmakers.

Head coach Brian Daboll has always favored aggressive, downfield concepts, but Jones simply couldn’t execute those consistently.

Wilson, on the other hand, makes it look effortless — with his signature high-arching touch passes hitting receivers in stride.

Malik Nabers is already seeing the difference

Malik Nabers hasn’t hidden his excitement about working with Wilson, and his latest quote summed it up perfectly.

“He’s put the ball in some crazy spots that I thought would never get to me,” Nabers said after practice this week.

“The moonball, it’s easy to catch — he puts it right in the bucket.”

That’s music to the ears of Giants fans who watched Nabers’ talent get underutilized early in his rookie campaign.

With Wilson throwing those patented deep shots, Nabers now feels like a threat on every single play downfield.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Giants’ offense could finally unlock its potential

It’s not just about highlight throws — it’s about trust, timing, and unlocking the full scope of Daboll’s offense.

Wilson is providing something the Giants haven’t had in years: a quarterback who sees the whole field and delivers deep.

His ability to throw touch passes opens up the playbook and forces defenses to respect every blade of grass.

That space is where players like Nabers and Darius Slayton can feast, stretching the field and creating vertical mismatches.

The Giants’ passing game suddenly looks like a real weapon — not just a placeholder waiting for the next era.

With the dead weight gone, this team is looking forward

Absorbing $20 million in dead money to move on from Daniel Jones was never going to be an easy decision.

But it was a necessary one — and Wilson’s presence is already making it feel like the right call.

Sometimes, you don’t know how bad something was until you experience what it should’ve felt like all along.

For Giants receivers, Wilson isn’t just a quarterback — he’s the unlock they’ve been waiting for since the rebuild began.