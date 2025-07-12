The Giants might’ve just build a generational unit

The New York Giants are heading into 2025 with a renewed sense of belief, hoping this could finally be their breakout season.

Fans have waited years to see a roster come together with this much balance, especially anchored by a potentially terrifying defense.

It’s a unit that has all the makings of a game-changing force, built around elite talent and fresh energy.

For the first time in a while, the Giants don’t just look promising on paper — they feel dangerous.

Adding Abdul Carter to an already fierce front

Drafting Abdul Carter third overall wasn’t necessarily filling a need — it was about grabbing the best talent on the board.

And how often do you get to add a blue-chip pass rusher to a group that already includes Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux?

Carter is a unique hybrid, equally capable of dropping back in coverage, spying mobile quarterbacks, or blasting through the line on a blitz.

It’s like handing defensive coordinator Shane Bowen a Swiss army knife and telling him to get creative.

The Giants know you can never have too many threats attacking the pocket.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Brian Burns sets the tone off the edge

Brian Burns is entering the second year of his mammoth five-year, $141 million contract, and he’s got plenty to prove.

Despite battling injuries last season, he still managed 61 pressures and 48 tackles, posting his lowest missed tackle rate since 2020.

That’s the kind of resilience the Giants paid for, and his leadership has started to shine through.

They’re counting on Burns to be more than just an edge rusher — he’s the heartbeat of their pass rush.

If he’s fully healthy, offensive tackles across the NFC East will have restless nights.

Dexter Lawrence remains the anchor inside

Few players command as much respect on the interior as Dexter Lawrence, who continues to dominate when healthy.

The 27-year-old posted 36 pressures and 10 sacks in just 12 games before a late-season injury.

Those numbers are absurd for a defensive tackle, and when Lawrence collapses the pocket, quarterbacks have nowhere to step up.

Pair that power inside with Burns’ speed off the edge, and the Giants force opposing lines into impossible decisions.

They’re hoping that dynamic alone will free up Thibodeaux to break out in a major way.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Carter gives the Giants a new wrinkle

The most intriguing part might be how Abdul Carter changes the complexion of the entire defense.

He’s versatile enough to line up almost anywhere, creating mismatches and confusion for offenses pre-snap.

Against dual-threat quarterbacks, Carter’s ability to act as a spy could prove invaluable.

Imagine trying to scramble when a 6’3” athlete with elite closing speed is shadowing your every move.

It’s exactly the kind of flexibility that could make this defense special for the first time in a decade.

Giants aiming to build something truly elite

For all the optimism around Russell Wilson and the revamped offense, it’s the defense that might carry the Giants furthest.

If Carter delivers on his promise and Thibodeaux takes that long-awaited next step, they could field a unit reminiscent of the 2007 Giants.

And that was a team nobody wanted to see in January.