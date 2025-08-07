The Giants might’ve drafted an All-Pro player on Day 1

The New York Giants drafted Abdul Carter third overall knowing he had the potential to completely transform their defensive front.

The 21-year-old rookie is fresh off a dominant season at Penn State, where he tallied 66 pressures and 13 sacks on 350 pass-rush snaps.

Carter’s rare combination of size, speed, and versatility makes him a weapon capable of lining up nearly anywhere on the defensive front.

Whether it’s rushing off the edge, sliding to linebacker, or even lining up over the center, his flexibility is immediately paying dividends.

During Wednesday’s training camp session, Carter put his power and explosiveness on full display against the Giants’ reworked offensive line.

Matched up against newly converted guard Evan Neal, Carter exploded off the snap and won so decisively the play was blown dead.

The rep wasn’t an anomaly—Carter has been a nightmare for blockers all camp, tearing through veterans and depth players alike.

Even if the Giants’ line is still a work in progress, his dominance has been impossible to ignore for teammates and coaches.

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Carter’s approach blends intensity with constant learning

For all his physical gifts, Carter has also impressed the Giants’ coaching staff with his disciplined approach and willingness to learn.

“I keep my intensity the same,” Carter told Giants.com. “The pads just… we get to be more physical like real football now.”

His ability to mix up his stance and approach gives him an edge, keeping offensive linemen guessing on nearly every rep.

“It depends on where I’m coming from,” Carter said. “If it’s pass rush, definitely hand in the dirt. But I like to mix it up.”

Carter’s versatility isn’t just about alignment—it’s about the mental side of pass rushing, adjusting to situations and exploiting mismatches.

He has leaned heavily on veterans Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Dexter Lawrence to accelerate his transition to the NFL stage.

“Honestly, I’m just quiet,” Carter admitted. “I like to learn from them, watch them, just try to steal little things they do.”

That humility combined with relentless energy is exactly what the Giants envisioned when they invested a top-three pick in him.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A future franchise pass rusher in the making

Carter’s training camp dominance is fueling optimism that he could become the next great Giants pass rusher in short order.

His blend of speed, power, and technique evokes memories of the franchise’s defensive stars who wreaked havoc during past playoff runs.

With each practice, he looks more comfortable diagnosing plays, winning reps, and adjusting to NFL speed without sacrificing his signature aggression.

For a Giants defense that struggled to consistently pressure quarterbacks last season, Carter’s emergence could be the spark they desperately needed.

If his camp performance is any indication, the Giants may have found a cornerstone defender capable of terrorizing offenses for years.