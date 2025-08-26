The Giants might have finally broke a decade old offensive line curse

The New York Giants have spent over a decade searching for reliable offensive line development, and Marcus Mbow might finally change that.

Mbow, a Purdue product, slid into the fifth round of the draft despite strong athletic traits and promising collegiate production.

A surprising rookie impact

Over 128 preseason snaps, Mbow has allowed just six pressures and no sacks, showing poise beyond his draft status.

What’s more impressive is his adaptability. Eighty-five of those snaps came at left tackle, a position he wasn’t expected to handle.

The Giants originally viewed Mbow as a developmental right tackle, but his versatility has made him a valuable swing option.

That flexibility adds another layer to his value, especially for a team that has been plagued by line injuries for years.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

A fresh contrast to past struggles

The Giants’ track record with linemen has been brutal, most notably with former top pick Evan Neal failing to develop properly.

For once, however, they may have unearthed a hidden gem who shows both technical refinement and composure against NFL-level competition.

Mbow’s footwork has drawn attention. His balance in pass protection has kept him steady even when defenders throw counter moves.

That’s something Giants fans have rarely seen in young linemen, making this preseason performance feel like a breath of fresh air.

Looking ahead to his role

Right now, Mbow projects as the first-choice swing tackle, ready to step in if injuries hit either side of the line.

That’s no small role. Swing tackles often determine whether an offense can function or collapse when the starting bookends go down.

If his growth continues, Mbow could eventually replace Jermaine Eluemunor at right tackle once his contract expires after the 2025 season.

That long-term outlook makes his development vital, giving the Giants stability at a position they’ve historically mishandled.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A draft steal in the making

It’s rare for a fifth-rounder to look this polished early, but Mbow might be the exception who changes the Giants’ narrative.

His athleticism, combined with a willingness to learn, has positioned him as one of the team’s most intriguing rookies.

The Giants don’t often get offensive line picks right, but Mbow is flashing signs of being the steal they desperately needed.

Sometimes, the draft feels like a lottery, but every now and then, a late-round pick plays like an early-round cornerstone.

For the Giants, Mbow is shaping up to be exactly that — a much-needed answer to years of disappointment in the trenches.