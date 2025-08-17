The Giants may have something in secret tight end nobody is talking about

The New York Giants dominated the New York Jets in their second preseason game, winning 31-12.

Notching their second straight win, one name unexpectedly flashed—tight end Greg Dulcich, who snagged a touchdown from quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Dulcich making the most of his opportunities

Dulcich finished with just one catch for 20 yards, but the play displayed clean route execution and confident finishing ability.

That single moment underscored a theme from camp—his growing consistency and improved footwork, which has turned heads internally.

A player once overlooked, Dulcich has carved out momentum that might threaten Daniel Bellinger’s security as the second tight end.

Credit: Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Background on Dulcich’s winding NFL journey

Originally drafted in the third round by the Denver Broncos back in 2022, Dulcich entered the league with promise.

As a rookie, he posted 33 receptions for 411 yards and two touchdowns, though drops and inconsistency held him back.

Last season, his time was split between Denver and New York, leaving him in limbo without a defined role or direction.

Now, at 25 years old, Dulcich appears motivated to finally establish himself as a contributor in the Giants’ passing attack.

What his emergence means for the Giants’ depth chart

Theo Johnson remains locked in as the starter, carrying the profile of a complete tight end with high-end physical tools.

Behind him, however, things are fluid, and Dulcich could realistically overtake Bellinger for the TE2 spot before Week 1.

It’s a position battle that adds intrigue, given Bellinger’s early promise but inconsistent production since arriving in New York — he’s also in a contract year with his rookie deal expiring.

The staff knows adding another reliable target could help quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Jaxson Dart ease pressure on receivers.

The risk and reward of believing in Dulcich

Relying on a tight end once dismissed as a roster afterthought carries risk, but Dulcich’s athleticism suggests upside remains.

Like a scratched lottery ticket, most players never pay out—but occasionally, one surprise can change an offense’s dynamics overnight.

For the Giants, that lottery ticket may be Dulcich, whose resurgence could strengthen depth and expand their offensive flexibility.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Giants’ staff faces looming decision

Coaches will monitor whether Dulcich can stack strong practices and prove preseason flashes translate into consistent regular-season value.

If he continues trending upward, the Giants may have no choice but to rethink the hierarchy within their tight end room.

That would leave Daniel Bellinger as the odd man out, a potential victim of Dulcich’s timely career revival in New York.