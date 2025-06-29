The Giants just got a complete leadership makeover

The New York Giants trudged through 2024 without much direction, a team missing the steady hands and voices that anchor successful franchises.

They didn’t just lack talent — they lacked true leadership, which is often the glue that holds shaky rosters together.

Far too often, no one stepped up when the lights burned brightest.

The locker room needed someone to rally the troops, someone to set a higher standard, but instead it felt like players were drifting on their own.

New York decided to buy leadership instead of slowly developing it

This offseason, general manager Joe Schoen seemed to recognize that issue head-on.

Rather than waiting for young players to grow into leadership roles, the Giants opened their checkbook and bought proven voices.

They signed Jevon Holland and Paulson Adebo for nearly $100 million combined, giving their secondary immediate experience and high-level communication.

Credit: Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Then they doubled down on offense, bringing in veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, each with enough stories and scars to command instant respect.

It’s a huge shift from hoping someone steps up to intentionally importing people who’ve been there before.

Jaxson Dart and Abdul Carter bring a new energy, but they’ll need guidance

The Giants aren’t ignoring youth entirely. They drafted Jaxson Dart and Abdul Carter, both brimming with potential and their own unique leadership styles.

Dart is already impressing coaches with his study habits and poise, while Carter seems to lead by example with a relentless motor.

Still, it’s unrealistic to expect them to shoulder a locker room’s emotional burden right away.

That’s why having someone like Wilson is invaluable — he’s been through every NFL storm and can help young players navigate theirs.

Like a seasoned captain on rough seas, Wilson’s presence steadies the deck.

Russell Wilson is already setting the tone for 2025

Second-year running back Tyrone Tracy recently appeared on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football and couldn’t say enough about the veteran quarterback’s influence.

“They bring a lot of different pieces that we need,” Tracy explained, nodding to the influx of experienced talent.

“I also think, again, with Russ, he brings that leadership to where he’s more vocal, he’s speaking up, he’s letting people know where we’re going, and everyone’s on the same train. That’s what we need as a football team.”

It’s hard to overstate how important that clarity is for a group trying to climb out of mediocrity.

The Giants hope experience can transform their culture quickly

Buying leadership isn’t always a guarantee, but for the Giants, it might be the only path left.

They’ve spent years waiting for someone to emerge internally, only to watch season after season slip away.

Now, with voices like Wilson and Holland driving accountability, the Giants have a real chance to forge an identity that’s been missing for a decade.



