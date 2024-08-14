The Giants have something exciting brewing in the running back room

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

Luckily for the New York Giants, promising rookie running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. appeared to have avoided a significant lower leg injury after being carted off of Tuesday’s practice. Therefore, they can keep a plan of utilizing a committee running back group intact, which could yield strong results for their ground game in the 2024 season.

The Giants have an exciting group of running backs

The Giants signed Devin Singletary in free agency to be the primary running back following Saquon Barkley’s departure in free agency. Singletary was solid last season with the Houston Texans, garnering 1,091 yards from scrimmage, scoring four rushing touchdowns, and averaging 4.2 yards per attempt. In addition, Singletary has been one of the game’s most durable running backs over the past several seasons, something that wasn’t always promised with Barkley.

But along with him, New York could heavily involve Tracy and second-year back Eric Gray in their offensive scheme, as both have shown tremendous promise as dynamic backs in training camp and preseason.

The Giants could use Eric Gray in a big role this season

Aug 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Eric Gray (20) carries the ball during the first half against the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Gray in particular was tremendous in the preseason opener against the Detroit Lions, garnering 98 total yards from scrimmage and two rushing touchdowns, one of which was a 48-yard open field run. He also caught a 24-yard pass down the sideline in that same scoring drive.

If he continues to have strong preseason performances, Gray could find himself as a big part of the Giants’ offense during the regular season. He has the ability to be an effective runner and receiver, which would be huge for the team as they look to increase big play production this upcoming season.

Tyrone Tracy could be a massive player for the Giants in 2024

Jul 26, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (29) carries a ball during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

Tracy is a running back who successfully made the transition to the position after being a wide receiver while playing for Iowa. After transferring to Purdue, he became a full-time running back but was still effective as a receiver. In his senior year at Purdue, Tracy totaled 848 yards from scrimmage, had eight rushing touchdowns, and averaged 6.9 yards/reception as a receiver.

The 24-year-old profiles as a change-of-pace back, someone who can come into the game and deliver positive results in whatever role they are thrown in. Tracy could come in and provide a new look to the Giants’ offense, and his versatility as both a runner and receiver gives them another option for when head coach Brian Daboll wants to open his playbook more.

The Giants will be looking to get major contributions from all of their running backs this upcoming season, and the guys they have in that running back room could become an exciting core of players who are key members of a significantly improved offense. They will have their next opportunity to showcase their talents in the Giants’ next preseason Saturday against the Houston Texans.