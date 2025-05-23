The Giants have one of the NFL’s best young playmakers — and he’s not even close to reaching his potential

The New York Giants struck gold in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting WR Malik Nabers sixth overall.

Nabers burst onto the scene as an immediate superstar for Big Blue. He shattered franchise records during his rookie season while totaling 109 receptions for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns.

But as electric as Nabers was in his rookie season, he still has plenty of room for improvement.

The Giants’ lack of a deep passing attack held Malik Nabers back in 2025

Pro Football Focus recently named Nabers the No. 12 overall wide receiver and the No. 15 overall player under the age of 25 in the league.

The Giants’ pass-catcher was incredible as a rookie. But there was a lot of meat left on the bone.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In 2024, Nabers received 29 targets 20+ yards downfield, but hauled in only seven receptions (only 24.1%) for 216 yards and two touchdowns. PFF credited him with a 96.8 Deep Receiving Grade, indicating that his lack of production on deep routes was caused by poor quarterback play more than anything.

Deep receiving was arguably Nabers’s biggest strength coming out of LSU. He totaled 624 deep-receiving yards (third-most in the 2023 draft class) and nine touchdowns on 20+ yard targets in 2023, hauling in 19 of his 29 targets.

Russell Wilson could unlock Nabers

Nabers was spectacular last season, but could have been so much better with a quarterback room that had the capability of leading a deep passing attack.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Enter Russell Wilson. In 2024, Wilson was the highest-graded passer on 20+ yard throws with a 97.3 Deep Passing Grade. He threw 50 passes 20+ yards downfield, completing 27 (54.0%) for 851 yards and eight touchdowns with two interceptions in only 11 starts.

Nabers should be even better with improved quarterback play

Considering the Giants’ offense featured arguably the worst quarterback room in the NFL in 2024, Nabers’s stat line is utterly remarkable.

In 2025, his average depth of target and average yards per reception should increase. Combining Nabers with a quarterback in Wilson who isn’t afraid to push the ball downfield could result in an explosive second season.