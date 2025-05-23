Giants’ secondary vastly improved in one key area this offseason

The New York Giants spent big this offseason to upgrade their secondary. The additions of S Jevon Holland and Paulso Adebo should help New York vastly improve in one key area: forcing turnovers.

The Giants struggled to force interceptions last season

Forcing turnovers was a challenge for Big Blue last season. Frequently, their defensive backs were out of position to snag interceptions or unable to get their heads turned around in time to break up passes.

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

In 2024, the Giants’ defense totaled only five interceptions, which ranked 31st in the NFL. They snagged one pick in Week 1, then suffered an unprecedented interception drought, not intercepting a pass again until Week 12.

The Giants’ free agent additions have a nose for the football

This offseason, improving the secondary’s ball skills was a clear point of emphasis for general manager Joe Schoen. With the additions of Holland and Adebo, the Giants’ secondary now features two defensive backs with a nose for the football.

Despite missing 10 games in 2024 as a member of the Saints, Adebo has totaled seven picks and 28 pass breakups since 2023 alone, and 16th among all cornerbacks in forced incompletions since 2021, per PFF.

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

In just 22 games over the last two seasons, Adebo has 29 forced incompletions (ranking first among all cornerbacks) and seven interceptions (ranking tied-fourth).

In four pro seasons with the Dolphins, Holland has five interceptions, 16 pass breakups, five forced fumbles, and five sacks.

Both Holland and Adebo are known for their ability to get their hands on the football. This is an area of the game that CB Deonte Banks struggled with last season. With Adebo stepping in as CB1 and Holland taking charge of the back line, the Giants’ defense will be far more equipped to force turnovers in 2025.