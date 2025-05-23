Giants’ most underrated playmaker could have a career-year in 2025

The New York Giants are heading into 2025 with a new quarterback, a more refined receiver room, and a major point to prove.

After an offensive collapse in 2024 that bordered on unwatchable, the arrival of Russell Wilson offers more than just competence — it offers hope.

Wilson may not be the same deep-ball magician he once was, but he’s miles ahead of what the Giants trotted out last year.

And that matters for every receiver in the building — none more than slot weapon Wan’Dale Robinson.

Unlocking more than just a checkdown

Robinson was targeted 132 times last season. That number would raise eyebrows for a 1,000-yard receiver, let alone one who had just 699 yards.

So how did Robinson, the shifty 24-year-old playmaker, manage only three touchdowns and fewer than 10 yards per reception?

The answer lies in how he was used — or more accurately, underused.

He was targeted behind the line of scrimmage 23 times and within 0–9 yards 85 times. That’s 81.8% of his targets within 10 yards.

No receiver can consistently put up major numbers while being force-fed bubble screens and dump-offs from panicking quarterbacks.

Robinson’s short-area quickness, elite footwork, and ability to create separation were wasted in an offense with no pulse.

Russell Wilson changes everything

Wilson is no longer the MVP candidate he once was, but he brings accuracy, timing, and field vision that Daniel Jones simply didn’t provide.

With Wilson under center, Robinson may finally get the opportunity to attack the intermediate part of the field and work downfield seams.

Wilson’s ability to extend plays also gives slot receivers more time to find soft spots in zone coverage — something Robinson can thrive in.

If Wilson even delivers 80% of his former self, Robinson could see a significant uptick in yardage without needing another 130 targets.

Quietly entering a contract year with something to prove

This isn’t just a big year for the Giants. It’s a critical one for Robinson personally.

The 2022 second-round pick out of Kentucky is entering the final year of his rookie deal with a lot on the line.

He’s flashed potential, toughness, and elite agility, but hasn’t yet put together that signature breakout campaign.

With Malik Nabers drawing double-teams and Darius Slayton stretching the field, Robinson could feast in the middle.

If offensive coordinator Mike Kafka finally tailors concepts to fit Wilson’s strengths, Robinson could easily clear 800 yards — maybe more.

A better quarterback equals better returns

The math is simple. Better quarterback play leads to more efficient touches. And nobody in this offense might benefit more than Robinson.

He won’t need 130 targets to produce this time — just the right looks, in the right spots, at the right times.

If that happens, the Giants may find they already have the perfect complement to Nabers hiding in plain sight.

