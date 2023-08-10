The Giants have one lowkey tight end who could be a receiving weapon

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have substantially upgraded their offense this offseason, with the spotlight on the addition of Darren Waller as their star tight end. However, deep within the depth chart, another tight end, Lawrence Cager, is poised to potentially make a significant impact on the Giants’ offense. This article explores the promise and challenges that Cager brings to the team.

The Emergence of Lawrence Cager With the Giants

From Undrafted to Potential Star

Lawrence Cager, a 6-foot-5, 250-pound young talent with high upside, initially went undrafted as a wide receiver in 2020. He later transitioned to the tight end position, a move that is already showing promise.

Cager’s professional career includes a single game with the Jets in 2022, followed by six games with the Giants. During his time with Big Blue, he managed 13 receptions on 19 targets for 118 receiving yards and scored one touchdown.

With a unique combination of speed, size, and athleticism, Cager is shaping up to be an under-the-radar receiving option. His presence could add depth to the Giants’ offense and bring an unexpected edge to the team.

Two Major Stipulations

Concerns About Cager’s Injury History

Cager’s hefty injury history cannot be overlooked, particularly for a team that dealt with a record number of injuries last season. This factor raises concerns about his long-term viability.

Competition in the Tight End Room

The second stipulation involves the intense competition in the Giants’ tight end room. With Waller as the clear top target and second-year player, Daniel Bellinger expected to improve after a strong rookie season, Cager’s path to consistent playing time at the tight end position could be challenging.

Head Coach Brian Daboll’s View on Cager

Head Coach Brian Daboll’s recent comments indicate his readiness to utilize Cager’s skills: “He played receiver, he was a guy that I recruited when he was coming out of high school, too,” Daboll said. “So, I think he’s developing the skills he needs to play at the position. He’s an athletic young man, but he’s going to need to do multiple things whether it’s in the kicking game, whether it’s be ready to go at tight end, but he’s had the right mindset.”

A Season to Watch for Cager

The upcoming season will reveal how the Giants plan to utilize Cager, but his potential is evident. Despite the challenges of injury concerns and competition, Cager’s tools position him to become an important piece of the Giants’ offense.

With his unique skills and the support of the coaching staff, Lawrence Cager could be the surprise factor that enhances the offense this upcoming season.

