The Giants have offensive firepower hidden in plain sight

The New York Giants know Malik Nabers will command the spotlight in 2025, but there’s another young playmaker waiting to shine brightly.

Second-year tight end Theo Johnson might just become the X-factor that completely transforms this Giants attack.

It’s rare for a rookie tight end to flash big-play ability while learning the speed of the league, but Johnson did exactly that last year.

Even more exciting, he feels like he’s finally figuring it all out.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Theo Johnson was heating up before an unfortunate injury

Johnson’s rookie season ended on a sour note after a tough injury against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13.

But right before that, the Giants were starting to feature him more prominently, leaning on his athleticism and catch radius.

Johnson saw at least five targets in four straight games, becoming both a security blanket and a sneaky deep threat.

He closed his rookie campaign with 331 yards and a touchdown, averaging 11.4 yards per reception with a 67.4% catch rate.

However, his five drops highlight a clear area for growth.

Theo Johnson explains how it all started to click

Recently, Johnson joined the “Giants Huddle” podcast and described the moment everything started coming together.

“I felt it coming on the more comfortable I got,” Johnson said, sounding both excited and reflective.

“Just feeling what it’s like to be in my groove, like now having an idea, like I’ve got this many games under my belt, this is what it’s gotta look like.”

That confidence was unfortunately cut short by his injury.

“Just as it was like, man, I could really finish on a high note this year, the injury happened, which was super discouraging,” Johnson added.

“But encouraging at the same time, because it was like, now I know I’m going to have a full offseason to kind of prepare and figure things out.”

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Year two could mean a giant leap forward

It’s often said tight ends take the longest to develop — like learning two positions at once with blocking and receiving responsibilities.

Johnson knows that better than anyone.

“Huge, huge difference,” he said about heading into year two. “I know what it’s like to be a professional football player now.”

Last season was a grind, and he admitted, “I was learning as I went week by week.”

Now, he’s had months to study, train, and heal. It’s a chance to actually hit the ground running instead of scrambling to keep up.

Johnson could be the perfect complement to Malik Nabers

With Nabers likely to draw double teams on the outside, Johnson may find plenty of open lanes over the middle.

He’s built like a matchup nightmare — too fast for linebackers, too big for most defensive backs.

If Johnson cuts down on the drops, the Giants might suddenly find themselves with a lethal two-headed receiving monster.

For a team desperate to move the chains and keep defenses honest, that’s worth its weight in gold.





