The Giants have finally found a solid solution at right tackle

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This past offseason, the New York Giants made it a priority to strengthen their offensive line, a unit that has struggled for years. To address this long-standing issue, the Giants hired Carmen Bricillo from the Las Vegas Raiders, a team that boasted one of the top-ranked pass protection units despite limited resources.

Carmen Bricillo’s Impact on the Giants’ Offensive Line

Since joining the Giants, Bricillo has elevated the unit to a level far beyond what former offensive line coordinator Bobby Johnson achieved. One of the key acquisitions for the Giants was right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, who signed a two-year, $14 million deal. Eluemunor has been crucial in stabilizing the right tackle position, an area of concern for the Giants.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Jermaine Eluemunor’s Role in Strengthening the Line

With Evan Neal struggling to recover from injury and underperforming, the Giants needed a reliable backup, and Eluemunor has been exceptional in this role. While adjusting to a new offensive system, Eluemunor has had the benefit of playing alongside former Raiders teammate Greg Van Roten, which has smoothed the transition.

Van Roten, who signed as a free agent, immediately stepped in as the starting right guard, continuing the chemistry he built with Eluemunor in Las Vegas last season. Their pre-established connection has been pivotal in helping the Giants find some early-season stability on the offensive line.

Eluemunor’s Performance So Far

Eluemunor has yet to allow a sack this season but has given up 10 pressures. He faced a tough challenge against the Cleveland Browns but performed impressively against the Dallas Cowboys, surrendering just one pressure across 68 snaps.

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

At a position where the Giants have struggled for years, Eluemunor’s arrival has provided much-needed competence and consistency from day one. Beyond his on-field performance, Eluemunor is a strong character who loves being part of the Giants organization, adding value both on and off the field.

Improved Protection for Daniel Jones

With the offensive line bolstered, quarterback Daniel Jones is enjoying the best protection of his career thus far. The addition of superstar receiver Malik Nabers should also help elevate Jones’ game. However, despite the improved pass protection and more time in the pocket, Jones has struggled to hit the deep ball consistently. This may be due to lingering effects from the torn ACL he suffered last year, as he continues to rebuild trust in his leg and regain full power in his throws.

A Positive Trend for the Offense

Despite these challenges, the offense is trending in the right direction. The improved offensive line, led by Eluemunor’s strong performance, has been a key factor in the team’s progress. As the season continues, Eluemunor’s presence will be essential to the Giants’ success as they work to build a more reliable and effective offense.