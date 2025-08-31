The Giants have an offensive playmaker nobody is respecting

Russell Wilson and rookie Jaxson Dart have dominated headlines this summer, but the New York Giants’ backfield deserves equal attention.

While Malik Nabers naturally commands defensive focus, second-year running back Tyrone Tracy might quietly be the most overlooked weapon.

At just 25 years old, Tracy already flashed far more upside than expected as a rookie in the 2024 campaign.

A former fifth-round pick from Purdue, he turned limited expectations into a productive season that showcased versatility and toughness.

Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

A rookie season full of surprises

Tracy rushed for 839 yards and five touchdowns last year, proving he could handle the responsibilities of a starting role.

He also showed impressive toughness, averaging 2.84 yards after contact, consistently slipping tackles and extending plays for additional yardage.

Despite fumbling four times (some of which came on the goal line), his vision and ability to create lanes made him one of the Giants’ most reliable contributors.

For a late-round pick, Tracy’s production was a revelation, the type of value teams dream of uncovering on draft weekend.

Receiver skills boost his value

Tracy’s background as a receiver makes him even more dangerous, providing the Giants with a multidimensional threat in their offense.

Last season, he caught 38 passes for 284 yards and a touchdown, although he did drop six catchable balls.

Even with those miscues, the fact that he’s comfortable lining up wide or catching out of the backfield is huge.

That versatility gives the Giants flexibility, allowing them to keep defenses guessing on whether he’ll run or catch.

Potential for a massive leap

Heading into 2025, there’s a very real chance Tracy builds on that foundation and becomes a true breakout player.

If he stays healthy, topping 1,000 rushing yards and adding 300 more as a receiver feels completely within reach.

Those numbers would cement him as one of the league’s more versatile backs, capable of impacting games in multiple ways.

For a Giants offense in transition, Tracy’s growth could provide balance and consistency behind the flashier passing attack.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Competition from Cam Skattebo delayed

The Giants did draft running back Cam Skattebo in the fourth round this spring, signaling interest in adding more depth.

However, Skattebo’s summer has been marred by injuries, leaving his immediate impact questionable heading into the early season.

That situation only strengthens Tracy’s hold on the starting job, giving him a clear path to seize the workload.

If he capitalizes, the Giants may find themselves with a homegrown star anchoring their rushing attack for years.

Why Tracy matters this season

Quarterbacks may grab the headlines, but running games often determine whether teams survive the grind of a long season.

Tracy’s ability to churn out tough yards and stretch the field as a receiver gives the Giants rare versatility.

He may not have the star power of Nabers or Wilson, but his role could prove just as vital.

For a team needing balance and playmaking, Tyrone Tracy has the chance to become the Giants’ most underrated difference-maker.