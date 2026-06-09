Last offseason, the Giants made a massive financial splash in free agency to sign safety Jevon Holland. The intention was unmistakable: drop a high-priced anchor into the deep third of the secondary and permanently solidify the back end.

But one year into that blockbuster investment, the on-field performance has failed to match the premium price tag.

Jevon Holland and the Giants get a Clean Slate

Holland arrived in East Rutherford carrying the glowing reputation of a dynamic, versatile game-changer, yet his performance fluctuated between uninspiring and downright invisible throughout his debut season in blue.

The arrival of new head coach John Harbaugh offers Holland a clean-slate reset heading into training camp, but 2026 has officially escalated into a critical pivot point—it is time for Holland to transition from an expensive projection into a bona fide defensive cornerstone.

The Disconnect Between Cost and Coverage

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Last offseason, the former second-round pick signed a lucrative three-year, $45.3 million contract featuring $30.3 million in total guarantees, tying him to a hefty $15.1 million average annual salary.

Yet, his 14 regular-season appearances in 2025 yielded just 61 total tackles, five pass deflections, and a lone interception.

For a defender eating up a substantial $18.5 million salary cap charge in 2026, the Giants are essentially paying top-five safety market rates for league-average production. The Giants cannot afford to have their primary premium acquisition performing like an overpaid depth piece.

Getting Back to the Ball-Hawk Blueprint

What makes Holland’s current trajectory so frustrating is the elite coverage ceiling he regularly flashed during his early years with the Miami Dolphins. As a rookie in 2021, Holland burst onto the scene with an outstanding 84.7 PFF grade, displaying rare deep-half range, aggressive closing speed, and elite instincts.

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Over his four seasons in Miami, he racked up five forced fumbles and 25 pass breakups, tracking the ball like a center fielder. Last year with the Giants, however, that coverage production evaporated. He was routinely caught playing a step slow in deep zone responsibilities, failing to dictate terms to opposing quarterbacks and allowing vertical concepts to isolate a secondary that was already dealing with unstable personnel at the cornerback position.

The Dennard Wilson Reset Button

Fortunately for Holland, the arrival of new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson presents the ultimate tactical lifeline. Wilson’s scheme relies heavily on aggressive, disguise-heavy structures that favor versatile safeties who can seamlessly switch roles between dropping into the box and rotating into deep halves.

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This physical, press-zone framework means Holland will no longer be left stranded in static coverages; instead, he will be weaponized to hunt the football.

With the Giants still evaluating their remaining defensive depth needs before training camp kicks off, the safety room has a firm baseline. The structural infrastructure is officially in place for Holland to orchestrate a major career rebound—now, it’s strictly on the player to justify the contract.