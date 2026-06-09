Minicamp clips are dangerous because every clean throw starts growing legs online.

Jaxson Dart hits Calvin Austin III in stride, a few practice notes start moving, and suddenly everyone wants to turn June into proof that the Giants‘ offense is ready to punch people in the mouth by September.

I get the excitement. Dart has the personality, the mobility, and the arm talent to make these practices look fun. John Harbaugh also gave everyone the line that matters most, because he made it clear the offense is still very much under construction.

Harbaugh gave the necessary counterweight

Dart had a good first day of minicamp, including a sharp connection with Austin for a big gain. Harbaugh praised the way he is adjusting, saying Dart “looks good” and that he loves his competitiveness.

Then came the useful part: “It’s a work in progress all the time,” Harbaugh said, adding that it is still early but the clock is ticking.

That framing is the right one. Dart can be impressive and unfinished at the same time. The Giants can like the direction while still knowing timing, protections, route chemistry, and decision-making have to tighten before this becomes a real offense.

The hype needs a little discipline

The Giants’ offensive plan is not built around seven-on-seven highlights. It is supposed to be physical, run-first, layered with play action, and built to protect Dart while he keeps growing.

That means the splash throws are useful, but the boring reps matter more. Can Dart get the offense lined up quickly? Can he avoid drifting into pressure? Can he take the checkdown instead of chasing a viral throw into coverage?

Those are not as fun as a deep ball in June. They are how young quarterbacks stop being content and start becoming winners.

Dart’s minicamp buzz is real enough to track. Harbaugh’s warning label is the better story, because the Giants are not trying to win the Internet in June, they are trying to build something that still works in December.