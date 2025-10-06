The Giants have an obvious wide receiver upgrade sitting on the Steelers practice squad

If the New York Giants’ loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday taught them anything, it’s that their wide receiver situation has officially reached a breaking point. The 26–14 defeat was bad enough on the scoreboard, but the performance of their pass-catchers was even more troubling. With missed routes, drops, and mental mistakes piling up, the Giants are quickly running out of reliable options — and fast.

That’s why revisiting an old connection might be their best immediate move. Isaiah Hodgins, a familiar face who once carved out a productive role for Brian Daboll’s offense, could be exactly the type of steady presence this group desperately needs.

A familiar face waiting for another chance

Hodgins, now a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad, feels like the kind of player the Giants should have never let walk in the first place. He isn’t flashy or explosive, but he’s dependable — and in this Giants offense, that alone carries real value.

Still only 26, Hodgins has the advantage of familiarity with Daboll’s system dating back to their shared time in Buffalo. His first stint in New York was productive too, serving as a stabilizing force during the 2022 season when the Giants were piecing together wins with a battered roster. Over his career, Hodgins has caught 69 passes for 742 yards and eight touchdowns — numbers that don’t scream star power, but reflect a player who does his job and moves the chains.

Given what the Giants have on the field right now, that might be exactly what they’re missing.

When effort isn’t enough

It’s hard to criticize effort — players like Darius Slayton and Jalin Hyatt are still putting in the work — but results matter, and the results haven’t been there. Slayton’s hamstring injury compounds an already thin receiver corps, and his inconsistency before going down was part of the problem.

Hyatt, meanwhile, continues to flash potential without converting it into production. The former third-round pick has the speed to take the top off a defense but still struggles with the fundamentals — tracking deep balls, securing catches, and finishing plays.

Then there’s Beaux Collins, the undrafted rookie who has shown flashes in practice but failed to translate them onto the field. On Sunday, he stopped mid-route on what could’ve been a big completion and dropped another easy target. For a team desperate for any form of offensive rhythm, those errors are drive killers.

It’s no wonder the Giants are considering reinforcements.

Hodgins represents stability — something the Giants don’t have

In a room full of volatility, Hodgins represents something simple: reliability. He’s a big-bodied receiver who knows how to use positioning and timing to win contested catches. He isn’t a burner, but he runs crisp routes and understands spacing concepts — something many of the current receivers still struggle with.

More importantly, Hodgins brings a level of familiarity that allows him to hit the ground running. He’s not some outsider who’d need weeks to learn the offense. He’s already been in it. In many ways, adding him back into the mix would be like finding an old tool that still works perfectly fine after being misplaced.

The Giants don’t need a savior; they need someone who can give their young quarterback consistent targets and keep drives alive. Hodgins, based on his track record with the team, has proven he can be that player.

A reunion that just makes sense

The Giants’ passing game is in desperate need of a reset. Malik Nabers’ season-ending injury stripped away their best playmaker, and no one has stepped up in his absence. With Slayton banged up and Hyatt still a work in progress, bringing in Hodgins isn’t just a move of familiarity — it’s one of necessity.

For a team struggling to find rhythm, a reunion with Isaiah Hodgins might be the simplest solution to a complex problem. Sometimes, the answer isn’t a splashy free agent or a high-priced trade. Sometimes, it’s just bringing back a guy who already proved he could get the job done.