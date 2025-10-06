Giants’ head-scratching decision not to add a wide receiver came back to haunt them in Week 5

The New York Giants’ offense imploded on itself in Week 5. Five straight turnovers sank any chances they had of competing with the New Orleans Saints.

New York’s passing attack struggled to maintain any efficiency, especially in the second half of the game, as dropped passes, miscommunications between the quarterback and his targets, and a clear and obvious lack of playmaking talent held them back.

The Giants willingly entered New Orleans shorthanded

The Giants came into Week 5 shorthanded at wide receiver. After Malik Nabers tore his ACL in Week 4, the Giants had an opportunity to add some talent at the position during the week.

However, they opted not to, and chose to tough it out with the receiving corps they had — just a four-man group featuring Darius Slayton, Wan’Dale Robinson, Jalin Hyatt, and Beaux Collins.

Nabers will be sidelined for the remainder of the season. Knowing this, fans called upon the Giants’ front office to add some depth at wide receiver to help support rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Instead, the Giants “felt comfortable” with the group they had and rolled with it into Week 5. That proved to be a major miscalculation and mistake.

A lacking receiving corps became the kryptonite

Darius Slayton elevated into the No. 1 receiver role in Week 5 — a role he struggled to take over effectively. He finished the game with only three receptions for 31 receiving yards.

A drop on a downfield strike and a fumble later in the game highlighted the unreliable nature of Slayton’s game that has prevented him from becoming a WR1 in the past. He suffered a hamstring injury in the second half that sidelined him.

With Slayton injured in the second half, the Giants’ only rostered receivers included Wan’Dale Robinson, Jalin Hyatt, and Beaux Collins (and Gunner Olszewski, though he did not get any snaps on offense as the team’s primary kick returner).

Hyatt finally got his chance to compete in Week 5. But, he dropped a crucial downfield attempt on the first target he received, and the second target he received was intercepted. Hyatt has barely played this season, and this game was meant to be a major opportunity for him. Opportunity squandered.

Collins also had a target his way intercepted. He seemed to stop running his route on the play or had some sort of miscommunication with Dart that prevented him from anticipating the target. The undrafted rookie’s inexperience was highlighted as the Giants forced themselves to rely on Collins for major minutes.

To have just three playable wide receivers during a regular-season game is a truly avoidable, self-inflicted wound. The Giants had all week to sign a free agent or, at the very least, call up a wide receiver from the practice squad.

The likes of Lil’Jordan Humphrey, Montrell Washington, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Dalen Cambre, and Da’Quan Felton are all on the Giants’ practice squad and all had standout moments at one point or another during training camp/preseason.

Nevertheless, the Giants did not make a single move to upgrade or even fortify their receiving corps with depth. It came back to bite them with venom, as their lack of playmaking talent held back their offense in Week 5.