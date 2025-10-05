Giants 14, Saints 26: Good news and bad news from another agonizing loss

The New York Giants didn’t just lose another game on Sunday — they unraveled in a way that felt all too familiar. After a promising start, they self-destructed, falling 26–14 to the New Orleans Saints in Week 5. What began as one of their sharpest openings of the season quickly spiraled into another frustrating defeat, defined by turnovers, drops, and wasted opportunities.

This one will sting for a while, mostly because the Giants had every reason to win it.

A fast start turns into a slow-motion collapse

For the first quarter, it looked like the Giants had finally found their rhythm. Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart orchestrated back-to-back touchdown drives to open the game, showing confidence and poise well beyond his experience. His accuracy was crisp, his command of the offense decisive.

Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

But what followed was chaos. The Giants’ final five possessions ended in turnovers — a self-inflicted implosion that swung momentum entirely in New Orleans’ favor. The air went out of the offense, and it never came back.

Dart finished with 202 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. It was a tale of two halves for the 22-year-old: brilliance early, hesitation late. Once his receivers began dropping passes, his rhythm evaporated. Veteran wideout Darius Slayton’s miscues were particularly costly — a dropped third-down pass here, a fumble there — each one erasing what little confidence the offense had left.

Cam Skattebo and Theo Johnson shine through the mess

If there was a silver lining, it came from two young players finding ways to produce amid the chaos. Rookie running back Cam Skattebo once again showed his all-purpose potential, grinding out 59 rushing yards on 15 carries while catching six passes for another 45. His ability to create yards after contact has been a bright spot for a team desperate for consistency.

Tight end Theo Johnson, meanwhile, was the most reliable red-zone target on the field. He caught both of Dart’s touchdown passes, finishing with 33 yards and a pair of scores. Johnson’s size and body control continue to make him an intriguing weapon — one the Giants will need to lean on heavily moving forward.

Defensively, the Giants were serviceable. They held the Saints to just two touchdowns, limited big plays, and generated enough stops to keep the game close. But when your offense repeatedly gifts the opposition short fields, even the best defensive effort eventually crumbles.

The Malik Nabers effect — and what comes next

The loss once again highlighted how much the Giants miss Malik Nabers. The wideout’s season-ending ACL tear has stripped this offense of its spark — the kind of playmaking ability that keeps defenses honest and gives quarterbacks a safety valve. Without Nabers, the passing game feels toothless, relying on veterans like Slayton and former third-rounder Jalin Hyatt, who both vanished against New Orleans.

Hyatt’s inability to separate or make contested catches continues to hold him back. For a player drafted for his downfield explosiveness, he’s struggled to even stay on the field, let alone make an impact. His lack of development is becoming a glaring concern for a front office that’s invested heavily in youth.

General manager Joe Schoen may need to act quickly. Whether it’s a veteran free-agent receiver or a midseason trade, the Giants need reinforcements — someone who can stabilize this offense before the season completely slips away.

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Looking ahead to Philadelphia

The Giants don’t have much time to lick their wounds. A short week looms with a Thursday night matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, and right now, few would give them much of a chance. Unless this team rediscovers its discipline — and fast — another lopsided loss feels inevitable.

The Giants keep finding new ways to lose, and this one might have been their most painful yet. A game that began with promise ended with regret, and with the season already slipping away, they’re running out of time to change the story.