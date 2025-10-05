Giants could be getting major running back reinforcements very soon

The New York Giants’ backfield has been a revolving door early this season, but help is finally on the way. With rookie Cam Skattebo set to carry the load again in Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints, the team expects second-year running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. to return for their Thursday night matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

It’s a critical development for a Giants offense still searching for rhythm. They’ve found flashes of dominance in Skattebo, whose physical running and energy have injected life into the team, but they’ve missed Tracy’s balanced skill set and ability to complement him.

Tracy’s return could re-energize the Giants’ backfield

Tracy’s first few games were a mixed bag — not entirely his fault, given how disjointed the Giants’ offense looked early in the year. The Purdue product rushed for just 68 yards on 22 carries before dislocating his shoulder in Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Yet even in that short sample size, there were glimpses of what made the Giants invest in him.

He averaged 4.1 yards per carry in that game before the injury, showing improved burst and patience compared to the first two weeks. Tracy has a unique style — a runner who leans on finesse rather than brute power, reading blocks carefully and slipping through small gaps with subtle cuts. It’s not flashy, but it’s efficient when the offensive line gives him room to work.

With Cam Skattebo now establishing himself as the primary downhill threat, the return of Tracy could give the Giants their ideal one-two punch — a bruiser paired with a shifty technician.

Skattebo seizing the opportunity

When Tyrone Tracy went down, the Giants turned to their rookie fourth-round pick, and Skattebo made the most of his chance. He’s looked confident and decisive, averaging six yards per carry in last week’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers while also catching passes out of the backfield.

What stands out about Skattebo is his toughness and awareness — traits that rarely show up on a stat sheet but change how an offense feels. He hits the hole with purpose, finishes runs with authority, and refuses to go down on first contact. It’s no surprise his teammates have rallied around him.

However, for a player who missed time in the summer due to a hamstring injury, the Giants know they can’t afford to overwork him. That’s where Tracy’s return becomes even more valuable.

A balanced attack could open up the offense

Head coach Brian Daboll has been clear: the Giants want to establish the run to make life easier for rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart. A reliable ground game not only opens play-action opportunities but also keeps defenses honest.

Tracy’s ability to contribute as a receiver adds another layer to the offense. At Purdue, he made a name for himself as a dual-threat weapon, and that versatility could give Dart an easy safety valve — something the Giants have lacked in recent weeks.

Adding Tracy back into the mix could also help keep defenses off balance. With Skattebo pounding between the tackles and Tracy attacking the edges or working the flat, New York can finally diversify its play-calling.

The long-term vision at running back

The Giants didn’t expect to find themselves in this position — leaning on a rookie and a second-year player to power their offense — but the situation may prove to be a blessing in disguise. Both Tracy and Skattebo bring different strengths to the field, and together they could form one of the more underrated running back tandems in the NFC.