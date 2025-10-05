Giants giving failed receiver a chance to rebuild his career

When Malik Nabers went down with a season-ending injury, the air was sucked out of the New York Giants’ offense. The explosive playmaker has become the centerpiece of their passing game, and his absence leaves a void that can’t truly be filled. But out of that disappointment comes opportunity — and perhaps one last chance for former third-round pick Jalin Hyatt to prove he belongs.

The Giants opted not to bring in outside help after Nabers’ torn ACL, a decision that puts the onus squarely on the receivers already in-house. That means Hyatt, who has spent much of his career fighting for snaps, will be thrust back into the spotlight. His speed is undeniable. His production, on the other hand, has been frustratingly inconsistent.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Hyatt’s untapped potential

Hyatt entered the NFL with the kind of promise that makes scouts fall in love with prospects. A Biletnikoff Award winner at Tennessee, he built his résumé on game-breaking vertical speed and highlight-reel touchdowns. The Giants saw him as the kind of deep threat who could stretch defenses and open up lanes for underneath targets like Wan’Dale Robinson.

But since arriving in New York, that vision hasn’t materialized. Hyatt flashed as a rookie — showing glimpses of a player who could eventually become a dangerous complementary weapon — but he hasn’t taken that next step. His route tree remains limited, and his struggles with contested catches and run blocking have kept him off the field.

Now, with Nabers gone and the Giants desperate for someone to step up, Hyatt’s raw athleticism will once again get its chance to shine. The Giants have no choice but to test whether that deep speed can finally translate into consistent production.

Giants relying on internal answers

Head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka made a statement by not signing any new receivers following Nabers’ injury. Instead, they’re putting their faith in players like Hyatt, Darius Slayton, and Robinson — veterans and young talents who know the system.

Slayton will likely step into the WR1 role, while Robinson’s short-area quickness makes him a reliable option underneath. That leaves Hyatt as the wild card — the one player capable of changing a game with a single play. But he’ll need more than speed to earn a meaningful role. The Giants need him to run sharper routes, stay engaged as a blocker, and show improved hands when targeted in tight coverage.

If Hyatt can’t provide that, undrafted rookie Beaux Collins could see his opportunities increase. Collins, another vertical threat, has impressed in limited snaps with his ability to separate downfield and create after the catch. The Giants don’t have the luxury of waiting forever for Hyatt’s breakout.

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Make-or-break moment

For Hyatt, this stretch of games could define his Giants tenure. He’s been a project since the moment he arrived — a player with elite traits but still learning how to translate them to the pro level. The window to make that leap is shrinking fast.

Losing Nabers is a devastating blow, but it also opens the door for Hyatt to finally justify the faith New York placed in him. If he can find rhythm with rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, stretch defenses vertically, and provide the spark this offense desperately needs, his story could quickly flip from disappointment to redemption.

But if the same inconsistencies persist — the drops, the missed assignments, the inability to separate on shorter routes — the Giants might be forced to move forward without him.

Hyatt’s speed is like a match waiting to ignite. The question is whether this is the moment it finally catches fire — or just another flicker that fades before it burns.