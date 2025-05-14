The Giants have a chance to add a big-body receiver to the offense

Every offseason offers teams a chance to find hidden value in unexpected places.

Sometimes it’s a rookie who flashes early. Other times, it’s a veteran coming off a down year, written off too soon.

The New York Giants might have stumbled into the latter category as they host a wide receiver whose story is far from over—and whose best football may still be ahead.

Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

A stunning release sets the stage

Gabe Davis, a 6’3″, 225-pound wideout with deep-ball chops and postseason pedigree, is suddenly looking for a new home.

That’s after the Jacksonville Jaguars cut him loose just one year into a three-year, $39 million deal.

They’re eating $24 million in guarantees to part ways with him—a move that turns heads in any front office.

The problem is, Davis tore his meniscus in Week 11 of last season and was cut with a failed injury designation.

For the Giants, it may be the kind of break they’ve been waiting for, but it all depends on his knee.

Familiar faces could lead to a reunion

There’s no shortage of familiarity between Davis and the Giants’ leadership.

Both general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll were part of the Buffalo Bills regime that drafted and developed Davis into one of Josh Allen’s top targets.

That past relationship matters.

When a player is coming off a down season—just 239 yards and two touchdowns—it helps to walk into a locker room where trust and understanding already exist.

The Giants know what Davis can do. And Davis knows exactly how they like to use him.

Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

A roster thin on size and speed

The Giants’ current receiver room is heavy on potential but light on size.

Davis immediately offers a physical presence who can win jump balls and operate on the outside against bigger corners.

He also brings playoff experience and a nose for the end zone, having scored six touchdowns in just six postseason games with Buffalo.

That red zone value could be critical in an offense trying to rediscover rhythm after a year of inconsistency.

An ideal match for Russell Wilson’s playing style

Russell Wilson thrives when he can take deep shots and extend plays outside the pocket.

Davis, known for his vertical ability and tracking down the sideline, fits that mold perfectly.

Even if he doesn’t enter camp as the starter, it wouldn’t take much—an injury or a few big practices—for Davis to rise quickly on the depth chart.

At 26 years old, he still has time to turn his career around, and New York offers the opportunity—and offensive scheme—to make that happen.

A low-risk bet with real upside

The Giants wouldn’t need to break the bank to land Davis.

He’s coming off a release and looking to bounce back, and New York has a clear role waiting for him.

If it works, they’ve added a high-upside target for next to nothing. If it doesn’t, the cost will be minimal.

But with ties to the coaching staff, a quarterback who fits his strengths, and a roster spot that’s ripe for the taking—Davis could be exactly what the Giants need.

