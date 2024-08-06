The Giants have 3 rookies preparing to take over starting jobs

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants are preparing to ask a lot of their rookie class, filling starting positions and essential depths. While second-round pick Tyler Nubin is currently slotted behind Dane Belton as the primary free safety, he still has a few weeks to make progress toward stealing the starting job.

However, we won’t label him as a starter for now, but the Giants do have three other players who are likely taking over key positions.

Three Giants Rookies Eyeing Starting Spots:

Malik Nabers:

The obvious starter is Malik Nabers, who is coming off one of the best college seasons for a receiver in history. Over 89 receptions and a 69.5% reception rate, Nabers collected 1,568 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 17.6 yards per reception — 589 yards came after the catch, indicating he was targeted downfield but also capitalized when in space.

Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Giants have used him judiciously over the first week of training camp, and he dominated the Detroit Lions in both joint practices to start the week. There is no question he’s going to be the primary offensive playmaker for the Giants offense, replacing any semblance of Saquon Barkley’s value.

Barkley, of course, left in free agency to join the Philadelphia Eagles, but the Giants have a new star in town, and he’s hoping to transform the offense for the better.

Dru Phillips:

The Giants spent their third-round selection on Kentucky corner Andru Phillips, who is transitioning from the boundary to the nickel position. Phillips has been one of the best defensive backs for the Giants during training camp and had a few impressive moments during joint practices against the Lions.

Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

His intelligence and physicality make him an instant starter in the slot, and the fact there’s not much competition doesn’t take away from his quality as a rookie. There’s no doubt he will experience volatility in his performance this upcoming season, but the Giants see the upside, and he could blossom into a quality starter with experience under his belt.

Theo Johnson:

It is not frequent you find a tight end the size of Theo Johnson at 6’6″ and 264 pounds that runs a 4.57 40-yard dash.

For Penn State last season, Johnson tallied 341 yards and seven touchdowns. They utilized him heavily in the red zone, and he capitalized on his massive catch radius and physical stature.

As long as he continues to develop his blocking, Johnson should be an impact player in the receiving game, which promotes his ability to start immediately alongside Daniel Bellinger.

Bellinger has developed into a quality blocker but has limitations in the receiving game with a lack of speed, but both players can be impact options for quarterback Daniel Jones, who will have more options than you can possibly choose from this upcoming season.