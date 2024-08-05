Giants’ rookie tight end could steal the starting job

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants have spent a fourth-round pick at the tight end position in back-to-back years, initially acquiring Daniel Bellinger back in 2022 and most recently drafting Theo Johnson out of Penn State with the 108th overall selection in the most recent draft class.

Johnson dealt with an injury ahead of training camp but has since returned, making a solid impact. The 6-foot-6, 259-pound TE offers plenty as a receiver early on in his career but is still developing his blocking game. This past year with Penn State, he tallied 341 yards and seven touchdowns, including five touchdowns in his last six games. Impressively, 170 yards came after the catch, utilizing his elite 4.56 40-yard dash speed at his size.

The Giants See Big Potential in Theo Johnson

Johnson is trying to develop chemistry with quarterback Daniel Jones, who can utilize his frame and catch radius as a security blanket. However, the Giants may look to use him as a jumbo slot option in addition to being in line.

“I’m working more and more to become quarterback friendly,” Johnson said., via the New York Post “I think that comes with knowing the playbook in and out, and I still got some work to do in that respect. Because quarterback friendly is just someone that’s reliable, and that’s not just making the catch, but also being where you’re supposed to be when you’re supposed to be there. So I think that once I get the playbook down, I will be that.”

At this point, the starting job will go to Bellinger or Johnson, with the former having a few years of experience under his belt but underwhelming as a receiver. He’s considered a much better blocker at this point, but the Giants are looking for offensive playmakers, and Johnson has the athletic upside to be a true difference-maker.

East Rutherford, NJ — June 11, 2024 — Tight end, Theo Johnson at the NY Giants Mandatory Minicamp at their practice facility in East Rutherford, NJ. Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

A Position Battle is Brewing

At 23 years old, all the Giants are hoping for his development, and the front office is keen on giving substantial reps to their young players. The Giants will likely have multiple rookies starting, if not commanding serious reps, this upcoming season, including Malik Nabers, Andru Phillips, and potentially Johnson.

The Penn State product believes that the Giants landed a steal in the fourth round, a player with a substantial work ethic and the desire to be great.