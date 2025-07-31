The Giants finally insured one of their most important and often injured positions

One of the New York Giants’ most crucial additions of the offseason flew under the radar. In free agency, they signed fifth-year veteran left tackle James Hudson.

Hudson has been turning heads at training camp with his intensity on the practice field. With starting LT Andrew Thomas still out and recovering from foot surgery, Hudson’s importance to the team is becoming more apparent.

Andrew Thomas has often been injured

Over the last two seasons, Thomas has missed more games than he has played in. He has been sidelined for 18 games and appeared in only 16.

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

When Thomas has been off the field, the Giants’ offense has struggled and largely imploded. But now, with Hudson on the roster, there is hope that the unit can keep it together if Thomas is forced to miss time once again.

James Hudson is ready to help the Giants however he can

Hudson has been a sparkplug on the Giants’ offensive line this summer. He has found himself in the middle of several beefs, picking fights with the team’s star defensive lineman as a madman would.

Speaking with the media recently, Hudson explained what his role will be with the team, while demonstrating his understanding that a backup left tackle can be a crucial contributor:

“When I signed, I kind of compared it a pitcher closing a game,” Hudson said, per the team’s website. “When one of the tackles goes down or anything like that, that can be at any point in a game whether that’s in the third quarter, the fourth quarter, whenever, you have to come in there and there’s no drop-off. It’s one of the most important roles in football.”

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Although he is a step down in quality from Thomas, Hudson appears to be a step up in quality from what the Giants had at second-string left tackle last season. After Thomas went down in 2024, the Giants scrambled, moving players around the offensive line and signing veterans off practice squads to fill in the role.

Now the Giants can feel a little more comfortable going into the season with Hudson providing insurance behind Thomas.