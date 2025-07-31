Giants’ rookie running back proving to be a weapon in the passing game at camp

The New York Giants drafted running back Cam Skattebo in the fourth round of this year’s draft, adding some power to their backfield. However, in addition to his power, Skattebo has demonstrated his versatility as a receiving weapon during training camp.

Cam Skattebo is proving to be a receiving weapon for the Giants’ offense

Without the pads, it’s difficult for a running back to demonstrate his power. The Giants only recently put the pads on at camp. Prior to that, they were running their team drills in a minimal-contact setting.

Despite this, Skattebo found a way to catch his coaches’ attention — as a receiver. He has made several plays out of the backfield, demonstrating advanced route-running for a running back and reliable hands.

“He’s got good hands, he’s got soft hands,” head coach Brian Daboll said of Skattebo to the media, per the team’s website.

In 2024, Skattebo was the first collegiate running back with 1,500+ rushing yards and 500+ receiving yards in a season since Christian McCaffrey in 2015. He racked up 1,711 yards and 21 touchdowns rushing, along with 45 receptions for 605 yards and three touchdowns receiving.

Skattebo has caught the attention of his coaches and teammates

Giants EDGE Brian Burns recently praised Skattebo’s intensity while speaking with the media.

“He showed he got a little dog…” Burns told reporters, per the team’s website. “He runs tough, he runs behind his pads. I got to get back and watch the film. I didn’t really get a head-to-head with him yet, but from what I hear, alright, we’ll see (laughs)…

“I like that he got that edge to him and I feel like he’s (going to) be about what he says, so I like that about him.”

Skattebo has brought a fire to the field at training camp. Whether he’s barrelling into tackle sleds, shrugging off defenders in team drills, or hooting and hollering to amp up the fans as he walks out of the facility — Skattebo is bringing the boom.