Giants’ undrafted rookie wide receiver has been turning heads at training camp

The Giants have been dealing with some injuries to the wide receiver position so far at training camp. Several players have been sidelined, including Malik Nabers, Wan’Dale Robinson, Jalin Hyatt, and Bryce Ford-Wheaton.

Stepping up in their absences has been one surprising and standout performer: undrafted rookie Beaux Collins.

Beaux Collins has stood out at Giants training camp

The Giants have been impressed with Collins ever since he walked into the facility. He had earned some first-team reps during OTAs and minicamp practices during the spring, and is receiving the same opportunity this summer.

Dart to Beaux Collins! Loving this connection these two seem to have. #NyGiants pic.twitter.com/PkiUPJ3PFn — Ryan’s Big Blue Podcast (@RyansBigBluePod) July 27, 2025

On Tuesday’s practice, Collins primarily ran with the first team and exhibited himself as “a fierce blocker in the run game,” per Art Stapleton of North Jersey.

“In Tuesday’s second padded practice, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound Collins was a force as a blocker in the run game,” Stapleton wrote in a recent column. “He has seized chances when the coaching staff have asked him to step up with the first-team offense.

“He had the most complete practice of anyone on both sides of the ball, earning rousing praise from coaches and teammates after one particular team period in which he made some noise with his pads.”

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The former Clemson and Notre Dame product was initially viewed as a long shot to make the Giants’ final roster by the end of the summer. It is still early in camp, but Collins has definitely increased his chances of making the team.

If Collins can keep this momentum through the preseason, he could become a highly valued depth piece on this Giants roster. There is no telling yet how long Nabers, Robinson, and Hyatt will be sidelined.

In the meantime, enjoy tuning into the Beaux Collins Show.