The Giants could luck into a draft gem in the 2nd round

The New York Giants might be locked in on a high-impact defender with the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but that doesn’t mean they can’t make a big splash on the offensive side of the ball shortly after.

With the front office seemingly locked into Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter—one of the few true blue-chip defenders in this year’s class—they could turn their attention to finding a dynamic weapon at wide receiver on Day 2.

Emeka Egbuka Could Be the Perfect Value

One name to circle is Ohio State standout Emeka Egbuka. While most analysts expect him to be a first-round pick, the draft has a way of creating chaos. All it takes is one or two quarterback runs, a surprise reach at corner, or a needy offensive line team pushing up a tackle, and a potential first-rounder slips into Round 2. If that player is Egbuka, the Giants should be ready.

Standing 6-foot-1 and weighing in at 202 pounds, Egbuka has the physical tools to be a plus starter at the NFL level. He brings versatility, footwork, and quarterback-friendly traits that are hard to teach. Think Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s style with a bit more burst after the catch. In fact, Egbuka is already drawing comparisons to his former Buckeye teammate.

In his most recent season, the 22-year-old receiver racked up 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 12.5 yards per reception. What stands out even more is his 476 yards after the catch—a clear indicator of how dangerous he is with the ball in his hands.

A Natural Fit for Brian Daboll’s Offense

Egbuka played 81.1% of his snaps in the slot and 16.5% out wide, offering Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka a flexible chess piece. His ability to stretch the field horizontally and create space for others would be a massive addition for an offense that still feels incomplete.

With Wan’Dale Robinson heading into the final year of his rookie deal in 2025, the Giants could plan ahead by drafting a long-term replacement without having to scramble down the road. Egbuka’s suddenness in and out of breaks, combined with his high football IQ, make him an easy target for quarterbacks. He’s constantly working his way back to the ball, giving even inconsistent passers a bigger margin of error.

If the Giants land Carter early and Egbuka happens to be on the board at 34 (unlikely), it would be hard to imagine a more ideal 1-2 punch to open the draft. They’d walk away with a future Pro Bowl defender and a polished route-runner who can help a young quarterback or aging vet move the chains from Day 1.