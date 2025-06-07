The Giants could have the next Micah Parsons if they’re extremely lucky

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The New York Giants might finally have the kind of defensive line that keeps opposing quarterbacks up at night.

For the first time in nearly a decade, there’s a real sense that this front could dominate — not just compete.

And rookie Abdul Carter is quickly becoming the heartbeat of that energy, wrecking plays at OTAs like a veteran.

The 21-year-old first-rounder isn’t just fitting in — he’s flashing the kind of raw explosiveness you simply can’t coach.

In a division stacked with quarterbacks like Dak Prescott, Jalen Hurts, and Jayden Daniels, that disruption is absolutely essential.

Carter brings more than just pass-rushing ability

Carter isn’t a one-note player — he can rush off the edge or drop into coverage as an off-ball linebacker with ease.

That hybrid versatility gives defensive coordinator Shane Bowen a creative chess piece he can move around every single snap.

Carter racked up 66 pressures and 13 sacks last season in college — despite playing through a painful shoulder injury.

Now fully recovered from both the shoulder and a foot issue, he’s flying around the field during spring workouts.

At 6’3″ with elite closing speed, Carter looks less like a rookie and more like a glitch in the offensive system.

The Micah Parsons comparison feels more real by the day

It’s a bold comparison, but Abdul Carter has shades of Micah Parsons — and the Giants aren’t trying to hide it.

The way Carter bends off the edge and closes space mirrors how Dallas unleashes Parsons as both a linebacker and edge threat.

If Bowen can deploy him the same way, Carter could instantly become one of the most disruptive defenders in the NFC East.

And unlike most rookies, he doesn’t need to be perfect — he just needs to cause chaos in the right moments.

That’s exactly what he’s doing at OTAs, where he’s already making life difficult for quarterbacks and offensive tackles alike.

A role that unlocks the rest of the defense

Having Carter rotate between edge and off-ball duties allows the Giants to keep Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux fresh late in games.

That’s the formula — build a pass-rushing machine that stays deadly in the fourth quarter, when games are usually won or lost.

Carter can be used as a quarterback spy against mobile passers, or sent on blitzes where his speed becomes a nightmare.

The flexibility makes it harder for opposing offenses to read the defense pre-snap, especially with all three on the field together.

If Carter’s early flashes carry into training camp, the Giants may have their most dynamic front seven in a generation.

Still raw — but already special

What’s exciting is Carter hasn’t even scratched the surface — his best football is still ahead of him, and everyone knows it.

The physical traits are off the charts, but it’s the mental growth, coaching, and situational reps that could turn him elite.

He’s not just another rookie pass rusher — he’s a blueprint for how the Giants want to win in the modern NFL.

