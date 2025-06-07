Giants’ offense is on the verge of something they haven’t seen in over six years

Credit: Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants overhauled their quarterback room this offseason, bringing in Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and first-round rookie Jaxson Dart.

Of the trio, it’s Wilson who holds the keys to the offense — at least for now — heading into the 2025 season.

At 36 years old, Wilson knows the role well: mentor, stopgap, and still someone capable of leading a team on Sundays.

And even on a one-year deal, he’s already making an impression that goes beyond stats or years of NFL experience.

For Giants players like Wan’Dale Robinson, the difference isn’t just visible — it’s tangible, right down to the way the ball feels.

Wilson brings touch, timing, and trust

Last season, Wilson completed 64.1% of his passes for 2,752 yards, 18 touchdowns, and just five interceptions with Denver.

While those numbers weren’t earth-shattering, they show maturity and efficiency — qualities the Giants lacked in 2024.

With Daniel Jones and Drew Lock under center last season, the offense felt rushed, choppy, and often out of sync.

Wilson brings a completely different vibe — one that blends calm decision-making with exceptional ball placement and elite touch.

And according to Robinson, that difference is already changing the feel of the offense during early workouts and OTAs.

Receivers are loving the way Wilson delivers

“That deep ball just drops right in the bucket,” Robinson said with a wide grin after a recent workout session.

“Whenever he’s throwing the shorter routes, it comes in like a pillow — it’s really, really easy to catch.”

It’s a small detail, but a meaningful one — especially for receivers used to catching fastballs no matter the route depth.

Daniel Jones had a tendency to rip everything at top speed, which often led to drops or awkward transitions after the catch.

Wilson, in contrast, uses touch to float the ball into space, giving his receivers time to react and turn upfield.

Russell Wilson’s deep ball is still elite

Even in the twilight of his career, Wilson’s deep ball remains one of the prettiest in football — soft, accurate, and deadly.

His ability to drop passes over the shoulder with arc and pace has long been his calling card, and it hasn’t faded.

For a team with playmakers like Robinson and rookie Malik Nabers, that skill could be the key to unlocking big plays.

Defenses have to respect Wilson’s deep accuracy, and that threat alone helps stretch the field for underneath options to thrive.

It’s like having a quarterback who can paint with watercolors, not just hurl bricks — and receivers feel the difference instantly.

This offense might finally be playable again

With a healthy line, young weapons, and a quarterback who throws a catchable ball, the Giants might finally have something functional.

It won’t be flashy every week, and Wilson isn’t expected to carry the team — but efficiency can go a long way.

Especially in the NFL, where timing, rhythm, and trust often mean more than arm strength or highlight throws.

And right now, it looks like the Giants’ offense is finally starting to find all three.

